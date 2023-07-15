Today, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of India, left the country after an official visit to the country, during which he held talks with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.

He was seen off upon his departure from the presidential airport in Abu Dhabi.. His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority.

