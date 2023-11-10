His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, attended a reception hosted by Issa Saif Al Mazrouei and Ahmed Darwish Al Qamzi, on the occasion of the wedding of their two sons, Ali Issa Al Mazrouei to the daughter of Mohammed Juma Al Rumaithi, and Khalifa Ahmed Al Qamzi to Karima Jamal Khalaf Al Mazroui.

His Highness expressed his sincere congratulations to the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy family life.

The reception, which was held today at the Erth Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was attended by a number of senior officials, relatives of the groom, and a group of invitees.