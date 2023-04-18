Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, approved the disbursement of a housing benefits package for citizens in Abu Dhabi, with a total value of 2.74 billion dirhams, benefiting 1,800 Male and female citizens at the emirate level.

The package includes the disbursement of housing loans and the exemption of low-income retirees and the families of the deceased from paying housing loan dues.

The new batch of housing loans for citizens covers the city of Abu Dhabi, the Al Ain region and the Al Dhafra region. The loans also include the following housing categories: a home construction loan, a home demolition and reconstruction loan, and a home maintenance and expansion loan.

The approval of the disbursement of the first package of housing benefits for the year 2023 coincides with the advent of Eid Al-Fitr, and within the framework of the leadership’s keenness to continue the development process throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and to ensure the well-being of citizen families and ensure their family and social stability.

These directives embody the leadership’s interest in building a cohesive society within a positive environment that enhances the contribution to building the nation and its progress by creating the appropriate conditions to provide means of a decent life and social stability for citizen families by ensuring that the aspirations and needs of citizens are met.

The Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Muhammad Ali Al-Shurafa, affirmed the authority’s keenness to continue developing the modern and sustainable housing system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in order to achieve the leadership’s vision and meet the needs and aspirations of the Emirati family in this regard.

In turn, the Director General of the Authority, Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, emphasized communication with the beneficiary citizens, to complete the procedures for obtaining housing benefits services.

