After resigning from his duties as a member of the royal family of England, Prince Harry has been appearing on various shows on American television.

His last interview was with James Corden for CBS’s The late late show, where they not only walked around the city and talked with people, but also answered a question about The Crown, a popular Netflix series that exposes, from fiction, the history of his family.

In the segment, the Duke of Sussex admitted to seeing the show, the same one that, in his opinion, offers an important window to the viewer of what it means to be a member of British royalty.

“It is not intended to be a newscast. It’s just fiction, but it is loosely based on the truth. Of course, it is not strictly accurate, of course not, but in general it gives you a rough idea of ​​what that lifestyle is and the pressures of putting duty and service above all else, “he shared.

At another time, Enrique from England said he felt more comfortable with The crown than reading stories about him, his wife or his family on the news.

“It is much more comfortable than seeing the stories written about us. The difference exists, while one is fiction, the rest is news made on the basis of assumptions. I have a problem with that, ”he commented.

On who he wanted to play him in the Netflix series, the duke named Damian Lewis, a 50-year-old actor and a cast member of Homeland and Billion. “It’s a great casting, don’t you think?” He mentioned.

The crown season 5

After the premiere of the fourth cycle in November 2020, fans are waiting for one of the most striking moments in history, which will expose the complicated Divorce of Diana of Wales with Charles of England. Netflix confirmed that season 5 of The Crown will be available in 2022.