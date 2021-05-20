D.he debate about the claims of the Hohenzollern to the German state has subsided. That doesn’t mean the case is settled. While historians such as Lothar Machtan and Stephan Malinowski are preparing books on the role of the former ruling family, politics is apparently geared towards a two-pronged process: On the one hand, a court decision on Georg Friedrich von Prussia’s claims for compensation is to be made, and on the other hand, they are welcomed like them Brandenburg Minister of Culture Manja Schüle explains in the Tagesspiegel, “a constructive and stimulating exchange” on the subject. That is why the minister invites the family to open their archives completely – “and not only for selected researchers: inside of whom they trust”.

What could such an opening reveal? Above all, letters and notes, that is, expressions of opinion and confessions, possibly, in the most favorable case for the Hohenzollerns, expressions of sympathy for the German resistance. The facts, on the other hand, are on the table. These include the public appearances of Wilhelm of Prussia in the period before and after the beginning of the “Third Reich”, on the legal assessment of which the family’s worthy of compensation according to the Compensation Act of 1994 depends.

A thousand SA men with torches

The Berlin historian Jürgen Luh examined one of these appearances for the Research Center Sanssouci, a web portal operated by the Prussian Palaces and Gardens Foundation together with the University of Potsdam and the Viadrina (www.recs.hypotheses.org). It is about the “Weapons Day of the German Cavalry”, which took place at the beginning of July 1933 in Düsseldorf. The “Waffentag”, founded two years earlier as a folkloric gathering of former elite armies, took on a decidedly political pomp after the “seizure of power”. For the opening event in the Düsseldorf sports stadium, a thousand SA men marched with torches to the sounds of the Horst Wessel song. The grandstand and the streets of the city were adorned with swastika flags, next to which the black-white-red banners of the empire looked “small and reserved” (Luh). The day before, the patron of the Weapons Day, the Imperial Field Marshal August von Mackensen, had laid a wreath on the monument to the National Socialist folk hero Schlageter in the Golzheimer Heide, on which the colors of the monarchy were combined with the swastika.

The second central figure of the event alongside Mackensen was Exkronprinz Wilhelm von Prussia, the official representative of the Hohenzollern family in the German Empire. It was Wilhelm’s first appearance at a “Weapons Day”. When he drove up in his car to the main event on Sunday, the local newspaper reported that “loud cheers and claps” could be heard. Like the other guests of honor, Wilhelm “tirelessly” raised his arm in the Hitler salute. After the parade of the troops, which also included SA equestrian standards, there were, according to the Bergische Zeitung, “stormy homage” for Mackensen and Wilhelm, who rose to “healing calls” in front of the hotel where the Exkronprinz was staying. “Several times from the balcony the Crown Prince thanked the thousands of enthusiastic crowd.”