Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and consort of Queen Elizabeth II, ceased to exist at the age of 99, on the morning of this Friday, April 9. The sad news was delivered from Buckingham Palace. In the letter, it was reported that His Royal Highness passed away at Windsor Castle where he stood by the queen’s side.

The life of Felipe and Isabel was stamped numerous times in books, movies and series, but the one that brought the most expectations was in The Crown. For this reason, for the thousands of followers of the series, the prince is a character who in each chapter shows something new about what it means to be part of the British royal family, the task that he carried out all his life.

The cast of the series was modified throughout the seasons, since it is about as close to reality as possible and there are many decades of history. In addition, the observations of the royal family are constant and so far two actors have played Philip of Edinburgh. But last year the producers revealed the identity of the new contestant who will play the prince for the final screenings.

To date, four seasons have been made and two remain. Next, we will tell you who they were and who will be the actor who will play the longest-lived royal consort in history and who walked after the queen for 70 years.

Matt smith

Simth was one of the most controversial characters in The Crown and played Prince Philip or Phillip in the first two seasons alongside Claire Foy, who played the role of the queen. The 38-year-old actor’s role was to bring to life the Duke’s early years, when he joined the royalty of Great Britain after marrying Elizabeth.

Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) crowning Felipe (Matt Smith) in the first season of “The Crown.” Photo: Netflix

In the first chapters it was possible to observe what it represented for Felipe to renounce his titles that he possessed when he was a member of the Greek royal family, his marriage to his third cousin (Elizabeth II) and the name he carried as Phillip Mountbatten, a surname he inherited from her mother, among other sacrifices she made.

Tobias Menzies

After the two seasons, the production had two options, use makeup and continue with Matt smith or change for another actor: they chose the second. This is how Menzies became the husband of the queen who was adopted in the performance of Olivia Colman. By that time, the duke was between 40 and 60 years of age.

Felipe de Edimburgo (Tobias Menzies) in season 3 and 4 of “The Crown” with Isabel II (Olivia Colman). Photo: Netflix

Tobias Menzies stayed for the third and fourth chapters. His most memorable moment was when a mine explosion happened, where he extends his greatest sensitivity, quite the opposite of his wife’s tough and firm character. However, he left the royal dress to give the post to another colleague who will act as a prince in old age and who, for seven decades, walked a few steps behind the queen, a decision that royalty took when Elizabeth got married in 1947 .

Jonathan Pryce

In the next installment, with chapters 5 and 6 of The Crown, Prince Philip will be played by Jonathan Pryce. The actor had his new participation when he played the role of Pope Francis in the film The Two Popes and for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip to complete the installment of season 5 and 6 of “The Crown.” Photo: Composition / Broadcast / The Royal Family

In the new challenge as consort of Elizabeth II, played by actress Imelda Stauton, Pryce will show Phillip in his last years of life and, probably, in his final official activities from which he retired in 2017 due to his health and was replaced by his heir, Prince Charles.

LR PODCAST: listen to the Morning Report of April 9, 2021