With 60 episodes, 800 costumes and more than 45,000 artists involved, 'The Crown', the 21-time Emmy Award-winning series, says goodbye with the second part of season 6released last Thursday, which—after the death of the Princess Diana— tackles the 2000s and ends with the wedding of Carlos (Dominic West) and Camilla (Olivia Williams). The episode had the most actors, 20 recurring and 450 supporting. For critics, it returns to its essence, that is, it reflects on the future of the monarchy and its legacy. “She concludes as the most authentic version of herself,” Variety reviews.

For series creator Peter Morgan, Queen Elizabeth II, towards the end of The Crown, “is struggling with the lack of logic of the system,” he explains to The New York Times. “It's like religion. Why conduct such a powerful institution along irrational lines? But perhaps irrationality is the romance. “I’m no closer to an answer.”

With mixed reviews, it gives one of its 10 episodes to Prince William and the series returns to the idea that duty supersedes personal life. “If I weren't the son of immigrants, I wouldn't have dared to write about the British royal family. You have to feel one foot outside and one foot inside to understand,” adds Morgan.

In the second part, the story once again focuses on the queen. “I loved playing her strength, her serenity and her sense of responsibility because she didn't talk about it, she did it herself. She was a stoic and constant person and that was very interesting to interpret,” Imelda Staunton, the last of the five actresses who played Elizabeth II, told La República before the premiere. This year she has been nominated for the Golden Globe again.

'The Crown' debuted on Netflix in 2016 and the queen was said to have watched the episodes. “Apparently he used to watch it on a projector on Sunday nights,” actor Matt Smith, who played Philip of Edinburgh, said on the American program 'The Today Show'.

Before the series, the platform's flagship had been 'Orange is the New Black', with 7 seasons, or 'House of Cards', with 6, which competed at the Emmys with 'Breaking Bad' and 'game of Thrones'. “'The Crown' made a seismic shift in royal representation on stage and screen,” Mark Lawson wrote in The Guardian.

Generations. Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey. See also Matt Smith and the rare disease that led him to "House of the dragon": his fortune made tragedy

According to figures sent by the platform, the broadcast of the series focused interest on the royal family and also on political decisions. “British Prime Minister Harold Wilson (1916-1995) increased visits to his page, from an average of 3,000 visitors a day, to 1.8 million after the first four weeks of release,” he adds. Netflix. With Olivia Colman as the monarch, one of the most remembered episodes was released in 2019. “The Aberfan Mine Disaster, which on average has 1,500 daily visitors to its page, received 2.1 million visits after the premiere of the episode which recounts this tragedy in the third season”.

Did 'The Crown' change due to the death of Elizabeth II? They spanned almost 70 years of history with 719 filming locations and production on the sixth season was underway when the monarch died. In The New York Times they point out that the approach changed. “It was something extraordinary to try to inhabit a person who was completely obedient all her life. You’ll never see that again,” Staunton responded. In 'The Crown', he ends up celebrating the marriage of Carlos and Camilla.