Launches raised the company’s share price target by US$30 this quarter; analysts estimate increase in subscriptions

In a report to customers issued this Friday (10.Nov.2023), Netflix declared that it is “lively” with the company’s launches for the 4th quarter of this year. In the current quarter, the company’s share price target was $480 to $510. The Crown and the prequel to the hit series La Casa de Papel contributed to the elevation.

According to JPMorgan Chase analysts, the news will accelerate revenue growth next year and expand profit margins. They added that Netflix’s strategy of charging customers in some countries a fee for extra profiles on their accounts contributed to “2 consecutive quarters of strong subscriber growth”.

“We expect these benefits to continue for several quarters”JPMorgan analysts highlighted. “Paid Sharing […] creates a group of users who may not convert immediately, but who are very familiar with [com] the service [e] may return over time around more favorable seasonality, strong content, or other factors.”

Analysts predict that the Californian company’s next focus will be to scale up its subscription plans with ads. The strategy will allow users to use the service at a lower price.

The call “plan with ads” has 15 million monthly active users worldwide, representing around 30% of all new signups in markets where the option is available. However, JPMorgan analysts highlighted that advertising is growing “slower than expected”saying that it is now a “top priority” expand this segment of the business.

“Netflix could seek to increase plan returns with ads through a number of strategies, including increasing prices for existing subscribers on its most basic plans or beefed-up marketing.”they argue.

With information from Investing Brazil.