I imagine that the big bet that Netflix made on The Crown, including an exquisite setting that must have cost a fortune, it turned out well, that brilliance can also be profitable, that multiple viewers of all walks of life have become hooked on it, they regret that it has ended, they are going to remember it. It is a luxurious product that is written and produced with intelligence, realism and imagination, something undervalued by production companies whose sole objective is to get their money's worth and who are convinced that the general public willingly swallows whatever they throw at it.

In my opinion, the first four seasons are splendid. And it declines slightly in the fifth and sixth. Maybe because we had too much information and knowledge about the story of Diana of Wales. But at the end of the series there are very good moments. The bitterness, introspection and conviction that life has taken its toll on him, of that little teenage prince whose mother has died, is well described. The outcome is more than worthy, but something was lost along the way.



I am not the least bit interested in the English monarchy. No monarchy. But I am passionate about how he has portrayed The Crown to the human beings that make it up and to their circumstances. And I will keep several of its chapters in memory. The one about the fog invading London and causing disaster. Prince Charles' stay in Wales and the collapse of a school due to a mining accident. And my favorite, the beginning of the tortuous and passionate relationship between Princess Margaret and photographer Tony Armstrong. Everything there was sensual, elegant, subtle, hypnotic. Thanks for everything The Crown.

