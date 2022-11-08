Adding a disclaimer to the series The Crown is patronizing to the viewers of the series, according to the actress who plays the role of Princess Anne in the new season. After continued criticism, Netflix adds a warning to the series, stating that the story is based on fact but should really be counted as fiction.

“I’m uncomfortable with the global audience being patronized and thinking that people are really going to sit down and think this is a documentary,” Claudia Harrison tells WebMD. The Guardian. “Patient your audience at your own risk.”

Even though the story is dramatized, The Crown is of course based on real people. Harrison has therefore thoroughly prepared for her role. “As an actor, I like to make something like that my own, so I read the books,” she says. “The research team of The Crown is excellent, and I have also read Princess Anne’s book, Riding Through My Life. And it was very enlightening.” See also International politics | The meeting of foreign ministers of the G20 countries begins in Bali, Russia's Lavrov will participate

