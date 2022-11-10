After a long wait, Netflix has released the 10 chapters of “The crown 5”, a series that exposes the secrets and scandals of the English royal family. With Diana of Wales as the center of attention since the previous seasonthis time we will not only see her facing Charles of England, but to the crown.

His divorce and subsequent death will be the key points of these episodes. Also, we will see how Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton), about to celebrate her 40th birthday rise to power, reflects on a reign that has spanned nine prime ministers, the advent of mass television and the decline of the British Empire.

The 3 moments with which “The crown” will take over social networks

Diana of Wales’s interview with the BBC

On November 20, 1995, Diana of Wales gave statements to the BBC in London. Called by the English as ‘the interview of the century’, the princess spoke openly about her private life, the crown and her marriage. This was when she, for the first time, said that “there were three people” in her relationship with Charles of England, referring to Camila Parker Bowles.

25 years after this event, it came to light that Lady Di was tricked into chatting with journalist Martin Bashir after he, under manipulation, approached her. In September 2022, the BBC donated over €1 million to charity for the so-called ‘revenge interview’.

Divorce of Diana of Wales and Charles of England

In 1992, Carlos and Diana announced their divorce. Both fulfilled their official duties normally on the day their separation was publicly announced, stating that they did so by mutual agreement. The marriage fell apart after the birth of their children, Princes William and Harry.

Diana of Wales and Dodi Al-Fayed’s relationship

Dodi Al-Fayed and Diana died on August 31, 1997. Photo: broadcast

“The crown 5″ will also show how the relationship between Diana of Wales and Dodi Al-Fayed was. Their famous romance ended in tragedy, when they died together on August 31, 1997.