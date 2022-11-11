“The crown 5″ was announced as one of the most anticipated premieres of streaming. After the death of queen elizabeth ii, more than one thought that the series would be delayed, but this was not the case. With Diana of Wales as the central axis of this installmenther divorce and moments that caused chaos in the royal family have been included.

In Chapter 5, Charles of England gives an interview to Jonathan Dimbleby, in which he talks about his marriage, how he didn’t get along with Diana, and for the first time, Walk Parker Bowlswhom he referred to as a ‘close friend’.

The interview of Charles of England: when a country was divided

“Mrs. Parker Bowls is just one of the great friends I have. I was always faithful to the princess, until it became clear that the marriage could not be saved, “said Carlos in a television talk that gave England more than one secret of the couple.

Diana of Wales took ‘revenge’ after the interview with Charles of England. Photo: Netflix

In the episode “The Way to Follow”, we see the consequences of the disclosure of the Tampongate, an intimate audio that was recorded by a citizen who broke into a phone call between Carlos and Camila.

With the media exposing the conversation, the crown not only took the time to reply, but had Prince Charles agreeing to a candid and no-holds-barred interview. In it he talked about everything, but he also exposed the truth about him.

Jonathan Dimbleby and Prince Charles in real life. Photo: DailyMail

From discussing his life, his marriage, the failed relationship with Diana and Camila’s presence in his life, the conversation divided England, a country that saw its future monarch live and directly saying that yes, he had been unfaithful to his wife.

Lady Di’s ‘revenge dress’

In “The crown 5”, chapter 5, the plot says that, after the talk, Carlos achieved popular acceptance, but he did not have a response from Diana of Wales. This is when the real story shows us the arrival of Lady Di’s “revenge dress”, one that overshadowed the statements of her still husband.

By June 1994, Diana attended a gala at London’s Serpentine Gallery in a form-fitting, off-the-shoulder black dress with an asymmetrical hem and a chiffon train.

Elizabeth Debicki plays Diana in “The crown 5.” Photo: Netflix

Wearing a revealing outfit, unusual for a member of the royal family and kept in storage for three years, Diana conquered the hearts of the citizens, but also that of the press. The princess made headlines the same night that Prince Charles confessed on television that he had been unfaithful to her.

According to People magazine, ‘the dress of revenge’ was put up for sale at auction by Diana of Wales herself in 1997. It was sold for $65,000.money that was given to cancer and AIDS charities that she supported.