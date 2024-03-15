The return of a cult classic to the big screen captures the attention of moviegoers and fans alike. 'The Crow', with the stellar performance of Bill Skarsgård, promises to be more than a simple remake. This new interpretation seeks to revive the intense and dark atmosphere of the original story, while introducing fresh and current elements. The expectation is growing day by day among the audience, thirsty for details about the plot, the cast and, of course, the release date.

The recent release of the official trailer of 'The Crow', the movie, has left many breathless. The artistic vision of Rupert Sanders, combined with Skarsgård's magnetic presence, presents a promising preview of what this adaptation will be. With a plot that intertwines love, tragedy and revenge, this production is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated of the year.

Watch the trailer for 'The Crow' HERE

What is 'The Crow', the movie with Bill Skarsgård, about?

Based on the graphic novel by James O'Barr, 'The Crow' tells the story of Eric Draven, a musician resurrected to avenge his death and that of his fiancée. In this new version, Skarsgård takes on the task of taking Draven to new emotional and physical horizons. Set in a bleak and corrupt city, the film explores themes of love, loss and justice, while diving into the dark world of the protagonist.

When is 'The Crow' released?

'The Crow' premieres on June 7, 2024. It is a dark and brutal story, starring an antihero willing to sacrifice himself to make amends and guarantee that the criminals who attacked them receive their well-deserved punishment. If you are a fan of mystery, you cannot miss this film.

What was the original version of 'The Crow' like?

The original 1994 version, starring Brandon Lee, has remained a cult work. Its unique blend of gothic aesthetics, action, and romance left an indelible mark on popular culture. This new installment seeks to honor Lee's legacy, maintaining the essence of the story, while introducing a contemporary vision and approach.

What happened in the original version of 'The Crow'?

'The Crow' was associated with a tragic event due to the death of Brandon Lee during the filming of a scene. Reports indicate that an error with one of the accessories caused a bullet casing, left over from a previous shot, to get stuck in the weapon that would be used later.. Consequently, Lee was fatally wounded on set in the presence of Michael Massee, whose character was supposed to shoot Eric.

At first, everyone believed it was part of the performance, but they soon realized the seriousness of the situation; However, it was late: Lee died on the spot, prompting a crucial debate about filming safety.

What is the cast of 'The Crow'?

'The Crow' stars Bill Skarsgård as the protagonist and a talented cast, including names like FKA Twigs and Danny Huston. Each actor brings their distinctive stamp to the production, promising performances that will enhance the depth and complexity of the script.

Bill Skarsgård

FKA Twins

Danny Huston

Laura Birn

Jordan Bolger

Isabella Wei

'The Crow' premieres on June 7, 2024. Photo: YouTube screenshot Lionsgate Movies

