The reboot de The crow is back to discuss again, and its implementation is official, with Bill Skarsgard chosen for the role of Eric Dravenprotagonist of the film.

For the first time in 17 years, and after the cancellation of the project that featured Jason Momoa as the protagonist, The crow prepares to fly again. Through The Hollywood Reporter the news was spread of the choice of the main role of the long-awaited reboot, the aforementioned Bill Skarsgard. The actor will play the role of Eric, played by the late Brandon Lee in the original 1994 work. As everyone will know, Lee is got killed in a tragic accident during the production of The Crowwhich made Eric Draven the last role he played on screen.

They have been produced three sequels with several main actors, the latest of which hit theaters in 2005. The crow is based on a comic written and illustrated by James O’Barrand follows Eric’s story after the brutal murder of the latter and his girlfriend. After the terrible incident, Eric is chosen by a raven with supernatural powers for rise from the graveand can search vendetta towards those who committed the double murder.

Skarsgard is best known for his masterful and chilling interpretation of Pennywisethe dancing clown in the two-part adaptation of the opera IT by Stephen King. The actor he also played roles Of Hemlock Gloveon Netflix, Deadpool 2, The Devil All the Time And Boy Kills World, coming soon. Bill also has a supporting role in John Wick: Chapter 4coming in 2023.

As for the reboot de The crow, Rupert Sanders signed to take over the direction of the opera, alongside Bill Skarsgard. Previously, Sanders directed Snow White and the Hunteras well as the live action adaptation of Ghost in the Shell. Zack Baylinscreenwriter of King Richard, will work on the script instead. Producers will be Edward R. Pressman and Malcolm Gray.