The first images of the remake of The Raven have created a lot of discontent among longtime fans of the character. To these was added the director of the first film Alex Proyas, who didn't like the look given to Eric Draven hero.

The first film in the “The Crow” series arrived in theaters in 1994. It took some liberties compared to the comic of the same name by James O'Barr on which it was based, but the appearance of the protagonist, played by the late Brandon Lee, was respectful of the dark style of the original. The new Eric Draven, played by Bill Skarsgård, is decidedly more modern in appearance. In particular, the hairstyle resembles that typical of trappers, with large areas of the head shaved and generally short hair.

The Crow tells the story of the brutal revenge of Eric Draven, who returns from the dead after being brutally murdered by a gang of criminals together with his girlfriend. The style chosen by O'Barr for the comic and Brandon Lee's interpretation made him become a true dark/gothic icon, thanks also to the splendid soundtrack with songs by groups such as Nine Inch Nails, The Cure and Pantera. Who knows if the new Corvo instead of playing the electric guitar on top of a building will sing us his desperation with autotune.