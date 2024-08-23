This summer many films have been released in theaters, from blockbusters like Inside Out 2 or some more modest ones where we find Alien: Romulusand one that might go unnoticed is the reboot of The Crowwhich can be considered a cult franchise. And now that we are on the first day of its arrival in theaters, the scores that the media critics can offer in relation to the press screening that they had a week before the public have already been released.

Up to this point the tape has a 13% on the page of Rotten Tomatoeswhich indicates that it may not be the most recommended to see in this week of releases, and there are many complaints both in terms of acting with certain actors and also a script that is not so well polished.

Here are some media reviews:

The Daily Beast: Most notably, it tries too hard to achieve R-rated credibility throughout. Slashfilm: Thanks to sloppy editing and a general lack of basic narrative acumen, events zip by without much explanation, emotional resonance, or, in some scenes, basic communication. The Atlantic: The original Crow is by no means a perfect film (its dialogue is often corny, its sentimentality clumsy), and I don’t think comics are so sacred that they can never be adapted again. But Sanders’s vision is just plain boring. IndieWire: The Crow isn’t a waste of talent or resources; worse, it just hangs on the screen, as undead as Eric himself.

Remember that this film is now available in theaters.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes