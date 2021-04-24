The “Crow Dragon” capsule of the “Space X” group, which is transporting human crews to space on behalf of the US Space Agency (NASA), is expected to join early Saturday with the International Space Station, carrying four astronauts, including the Frenchman Thomas Pescet.

The capsule, called “Endeavor”, will bond to the “Harmony” unit at about 5 pm EST (10:09 GMT). NASA will provide a live transmission of the event and the proceedings of the ceremony to welcome newcomers to the station.

In addition to Thomas Pisquet of the European Space Agency, the crew of the “Crew-2” mission includes American astronauts Shane Kimbroh, Megan MacArthur and Japanese Akihiko Hoshide.

This mission is the third of its kind carried out by this private company, “SpaceX” since the resumption of manned flights into space by the United States.

The vehicle took off at dawn on Friday from the Kennedy Space Center, amid applause in the “Space X” control room.

“It’s wonderful to be back in space,” Kimbero said upon entering orbit. Note that all four astronauts have previously participated in space travel.

Internet users were able to see the four astronauts clapping enthusiastically as they entered orbit thanks to the camera in their “Dragon” spacecraft.

The top of the Falcon 9 missile separated and landed on a platform at sea.

“We are at the dawn of a new era of space exploration,” commented Elon Musk, founder of “Space X” and the “Tesla” car manufacturer. This takeoff marked a new victory for the Musk companies.

“SpaceX” is cooperating with “NASA” in the field of space transportation, at a time when the “Starliner” of Boeing has accumulated delays on its test flights.