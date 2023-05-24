He Institutional Revolutionary Party It is experiencing a crucial moment in Sinaloa in which it can be strengthened or weakened after the call for the election of the new state leadership has been published. The reading that both give to the document that governs the internal process is totally different, so there are signs of division. Some consider that there are no loaded dice, that the requirements of the announcement They do not carry a dedication to favor a formula, but others maintain the opposite, that they close the way for registration, since they have every intention of registering a single form.

A few hours after the call was published, there were outbreaks of disagreement, such as the resignation of Jesús Enrique Hernández Chávez from the presidency of the State Commission of Internal Processes because it is displaced, since the organization and conduct of the election is concentrated by the National Executive Committee. In a word, the national president of the tricolor, Alejandro “Alito” Moreno, concentrated the process, which is why some PRI members consider that he will be the great voter in the election, simulating a process of consultation with the base.

Up to now, the real repercussions that this will have for the PRI are not known because they have not gone beyond some protests, since in the case of Chuquiqui he only resigns from office, but not from the party. There is no rout yet.

It doesn’t look good for him. PRI because if some of them pretend to be in the game, now that they call themselves deceived, it will be worse if they don’t leave, which is the best thing that could happen to the tricolor because they will already know exactly who they really count on .

We recommend you read: