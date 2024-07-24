The Popular Party’s vote against the admission of the reform of the immigration law, added to the expected no from Junts and Vox, not only blocks a path that would have allowed the mandatory distribution of unaccompanied migrant minors to other autonomous communities. In addition, it contributes to placing at a crossroads the pact supported by the Canarian Government, made up for a year by Coalición Canaria and the PP itself, which has been one of the forces that has vetoed the admission of the process despite belonging to the Executive that has promoted it. However, the spokespersons of both formations affirm in public and in private that the pact is not in danger and blamed the situation on the political frictions in Congress, which have made an agreement impossible. An eventual break-up, however, would not be an isolated event in the islands: in three of the last five legislatures, Coalición Canaria has ended up governing in a minority.

The archipelago has been overwhelmed for years by the landing of minors travelling alone in canoes. Since October, arrivals have increased and the reception services are already looking after some 6,000 minors. In recent months, the Canarian president, Fernando Clavijo, has not skimped on adjectives to define the collapse that the islands are experiencing. This Tuesday, the nationalist leader was able to watch from the guest area how Congress rejected the text laboriously agreed upon between the Government he presides and the Minister of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, Ángel Víctor Torres.

In the previous weeks, Clavijo has been stressing that the text voted on yesterday had been agreed upon by all the political forces in the regional Parliament —with the exception of Vox—, which includes the PP. “This document is a document of the Government of the Canary Islands in its entirety, and of the Canary Islands in its entirety, except for Vox,” he said at the end of June in an interview with this newspaper. The political confrontation, however, did not presage a popular yes in Congress, despite the efforts of its leader in the islands, Manuel Domínguez, vice president of the regional Executive and Minister of Economy. Despite this possible outcome, the Canarian president has refused to comment on whether a no from the PP would lead to a break with the PP. “I am not going to speculate on scenarios that I do not know if they exist or not,” he assured this newspaper at the end of June.

However, none of the statements made by the party spokespersons yesterday pointed to a break-up. The president has refused to make any statements, although he will speak in the Parliament of the Canary Islands on Wednesday. The CC deputy in Congress, Cristina Valido, focused her speech on equally reproaching the Popular Party and the Socialists for having “more than enough stories and speeches to wear themselves out, to crush each other” and regretted that minors were used for this. The deputy requested that this afternoon’s vote be postponed, an option ruled out by the socialist group. The spokesman for the Government of the Canary Islands, Alfonso Cabello, spoke along the same lines on Monday after the Government Council. “I see a lot of demagogy on this matter at the state level,” he said. “Nothing will happen,” said sources from the Canary Islands Government, who stressed the central Executive’s lack of willingness to negotiate the text. During the morning, from the podium in the Parliament of the Canary Islands, Manuel Domínguez had already ruled out any possibility of breaking the pact with Coalición Canaria and made a “positive” assessment of the first year of the Legislature.

Background

Despite these statements, it would not be the first time, by any means, that Coalición Canaria breaks a government agreement in the Canary Islands, a region with a long tradition of pacts between the nationalists and the two major national parties, and also with a long history of breakups. All of them ended with a nationalist Executive that ended in a minority each of the legislatures. The most recent occurred one day before Christmas 2016. That day, Fernando Clavijo announced the end of the legislative agreement he had with the PSOE. The nationalists had been the most voted force a year and a half earlier, although with 18 seats they were far from the 31 necessary for an absolute majority. The socialists, with 15, entered the Government with the vice-presidency and four ministries, including Public Works. The friction between both partners was constant from the first moment, especially on key issues such as the Land Law. “Patience is not infinite,” Clavijo said after the last and eventful meeting of the year of the Government Council, which the four socialist councillors left before it ended.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

CC also knows what it means to break with the PP in the Canary Islands. To do so, we must go back 21 years, after the regional elections of 2003. At that time, the nationalists obtained 23 seats, ahead of the 17 that both the PP and the PSOE obtained. The then leader of the Coalición, Adán Martín, reached an agreement with the popular José Manuel Soria, and they shared the Executive. On March 14, 2004, the PSOE won an election marked by the 11M, and Jose Luis Rodríguez Zapatero was invested with the favorable votes —among other forces— of the three deputies of the Canarian Coalición. The popular, unexpectedly ousted from power, began a merciless battle against La Moncloa. This attack ended up affecting its government partner.

On May 14, CC expelled the three Popular Party councillors from the Government Council. “The entire series of goals and objectives that the Canary Islands legitimately demand from the State and Europe,” explained the then president of the Canary Islands, Adán Martín, that day, “are doomed to failure if one of the partners from the Executive is clearly determined to short-circuit any agreement with Madrid through constant, continuous, repetitive and insistent disqualification of the central Government.”

Despite this disagreement, the Popular Party and Coalición Canaria would renew their government pact in 2007, after elections won easily by the PSOE of the former minister and current MEP, Juan Fernando López Aguilar. Its 26 seats, however, were insufficient compared to the 34 that CC and PP combined, which gave the presidency to the nationalist Paulino Rivero. This pact would also be broken, although on this occasion it was the PP’s turn. In October 2010, Coalición Canaria’s support for the PSOE’s General State Budget served as an excuse for José Manuel Soria to leave the Executive, a measure that would allow him to distance himself from CC in view of the elections of May 2011. Paradoxically, these elections were won by the PP (21 seats). Its victory, however, did not allow it to govern due to the pact between CC (21 seats) and the PSOE (15 seats). This agreement, without setting a precedent, did last the entire legislative period.