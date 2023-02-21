The crossroads of Nairo Quintana

The month of March is near and Nairo Quintana He still hasn’t landed a team for the 2023 season.

Since when he announced that he will not retire from the activity, the Boyacá cyclist has tried with his manager to get a place, but it has been impossible.

The disqualification of Tour de France of 2022 for the use of the substance tramadol, prohibited in competition by the International Cycling Union (UCI), has caused him an immense problem from which he has not been able to get out.

Several teams were closing the doors and today he is fighting for a quota that is not clear.

The loser is him, who loses places in the UCI classification and has not found the option to continue pedaling as promised.

Luis Fernando Saldarriaga He was one of Nairo’s first coaches and with him we analyzed what the future of the boyacense’s career could be.