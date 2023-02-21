The crossroads of Nairo Quintana

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
The Colombian cyclist is looking for a team for 2023.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The month of March is near and Nairo Quintana He still hasn’t landed a team for the 2023 season.
Since when he announced that he will not retire from the activity, the Boyacá cyclist has tried with his manager to get a place, but it has been impossible.
(Piqué and Clara Chía, kicked out of the restaurant: the owner, Shakira fan, video)
(Nairo Quintana: another team denies the Colombian a contract option)
The disqualification of Tour de France of 2022 for the use of the substance tramadol, prohibited in competition by the International Cycling Union (UCI), has caused him an immense problem from which he has not been able to get out.
Several teams were closing the doors and today he is fighting for a quota that is not clear.
The loser is him, who loses places in the UCI classification and has not found the option to continue pedaling as promised.
Luis Fernando Saldarriaga He was one of Nairo’s first coaches and with him we analyzed what the future of the boyacense’s career could be.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#crossroads #Nairo #Quintana
Leave a Reply