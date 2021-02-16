Cristina Kirchner’s lawyer and Senate official, Graciana Peñafort, asked Alberto Fernández to pardon Milagro Sala, detained since 2016 for threats to the police and causes of corruption, which provoked the questioning of journalist Luis Novaresio.

The crossing, loaded with chicanes and ironies, took place this Tuesday through Twitter, after the driver made reference to Peñafort’s request regarding the leader of the Tupac Amaru.

“The legal director of the Senate, the place where laws are made, Do you propose to pardon Milagro Sala and pass the laws above? Seriously? “The journalist tweeted.

Novaresio’s message elicited an immediate response from Peñafort. “Luis, reread the Constitution. The pardon is a constitutional and legal attribution,” he said.

“Graciana: seriously? Are you proposing that hindrance that you knew very well to criticize in Menem? Really?” Novaresio replied, which generated a round trip loaded with chicanes.

With the utmost respect for the respectable @gracepenafort Does the legal director of the Senate, the place where laws are made, propose to pardon Milagro Sala and go over the laws? Seriously? – luis novaresio (@luisnovaresio) February 16, 2021

“Luis, when Menen pardon the military, I was 14 years old, but I’m wrong. And although I was always precocious, I didn’t get that far, I regret not meeting your expectations, hahahahaha. Then those pardons were annulled by Congress and the own judicial power “, was the first response of the lawyer, which was followed by a clear Chicana from the radio host La Red:” I’ll tell you that I was not born in 1789 but I can salute the principles of the French Revolution. well the pardons of Menem? “.

There, Peñafort recalled that the Court had rejected them. “The pardons for those accused of crimes against humanity were not correct due to the nature of the crimes pardoned: crimes against humanity.”

On Monday, Peñafort had been very clear about a request for President Alberto Fernández to pardon Milagro Sala and other Kirchner leaders accused of corruption.

“There are certain situations where the Court handles impunity, the pardon would be a way to see how it continues. As a restoration of the value of justice. If not, we are accepting as legitimate the decisions of a Court that are not legitimate,” said Peñafort. And followed: “In the very specific case of Milagro Sala, Alberto should pardon her”.

After the Supreme Court of Justice signed a sentence of two years in prison for threats to police officers, the leader of the Tupac Amaru asked to be pardoned by the head of state along with “all the companions.”

On the list to be pardoned are Amado Boudou, Julio De Vido, Luis D’Elía, Ricardo Jaime, among other leaders convicted of corruption in Justice.

The cross between Peñafort and Novaresio for pardons.

“If they want to pardon people who are on trial, there is no such institute, that is an amnesty and it depends on the Congress, it does not depend on me. For there to be a pardon, there must be someone convicted,” was the response of Alberto Fernández when they asked him for the ex vice, sentenced by the Ciccone cause.

And he defined pardon as a “monarchical hindrance that remained in the Constitution.”

In Congress, Sergio Massa, has already expressed his rejection. “An amnesty for corruption cases would be absurd and a great mistake,” said the president of the Chamber of Deputies,

In the Senate, Peñafort, general director of Legal Affairs, has already expressed her position in favor. In addition, the president of the upper house, Cristina Kirchner, would benefit from a possible presidential pardon or an amnesty law on her processes for corruption.

