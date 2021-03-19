CrossFit Open 21.2 is a repeat of 17.1.

I do not keep very good memories of this wod since I made such an effort that I got a fever the day after doing it.

I was 9 burpees away from finishing it.

The Open 21.2 in RX is

For time:

10 dumbbell snatches

15 burpee box jump-overs

20 dumbbell snatches

15 burpee box jump-overs

30 dumbbell snatches

15 burpee box jump-overs

40 dumbbell snatches

15 burpee box jump-overs

50 dumbbell snatches

15 burpee box jump-overs

22.5kg / 15kg dumbbell, 60cm / 50cm box

Time cap: 20 min.

Swipe on the following instagram post to see the variations.

If you want more details about the wod and its standards, you can see this article.

In the CrossFit Games social networks we saw a face-to-face between Samuel Kwant (the second fittest man in the world) and Justin medeiros (the third fittest man in the world).

The winner has been Justin medeiros with a time of 10:01 that would have placed him in second position worldwide in 2017. Medeiros made this wod in 2017 and his result was 11:53.

Kwant has achieved a time of 11:56, almost 2 minutes more than his partner.

