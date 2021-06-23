A few weeks ago, Blizzard announced that they would finally be implementing cross-play in Overwatch, starting with a beta test for all players who want to try this feature. Well, the day has finally arrived and all those interested can now enable cross-play on platforms of PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and PC.

Before you can start testing the cross-play, a free Battle.net account will need to be created and linked, as this will act as the bridge between all platforms. Once you have done so you will be eligible to enable or disable the cross-play. To celebrate the occasion, all players will receive a Golden Loot Box.

There are also a few details to consider. For example, this update does not include cross-progession, that is, your progress will not be synchronized between sessions of different systems. Blizzard intends to explore this feature in the future.

Fountain: Blizzard