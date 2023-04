The altar boy and the too heavy cross on the parish priest’s head

Good Friday with accident in Roccarasa (L’Aquila). During mass in the church of Santa Maria Assunta, an altar boy let a very heavy cross slip out of his hands and hit the parish priest on the head. The priest, a Salesian originally from Syria, was not injured, he only suffered a minor trauma. The video, posted on TikTok, has gone viral.

