The cross and the swastika: previews, guests and streaming of the documentary on Pius XII on Rai 3

This evening, Thursday 29 June 2023, The cross and the swastika, the documentary about Pius XII, is broadcast. The appointment is scheduled for prime time on Rai 3 and is an investigation by Rai documentaries on the persecution and deportation of over 2,800 Christians by the Nazis in the Dachau camp. Below we see the previews.

Previews and guests

77 years have passed since the collapse of the Reich, yet Rai investigates the horrors and reasons that led to such a tragedy. The documentary broadcast on Rai 3 was filmed in various countries including Italy, Germany, France, Poland and the Vatican City. Directed by Giorgio Treves, the documentary collects the testimonies of some survivors and reconstructs historical events to clarify, also thanks to the reports of the Catholic and Protestant churches and national socialism. In addition to six million Jews, Hilter also deported many Catholics, Protestants, Orthodox and Jehovah’s Witnesses to concentration camps. The director starts from the Vatican’s secret archives in search of an answer. Among the testimonies collected, that of Simone Liebster and Emma Bauer stands out, who tell of the tragic fate of the Orthodox and Jehovah’s Witnesses. Margherita Buy, Massimo De Rossi and Stefano Dionisi also participated in the documentary.

The cross and the swastika streaming and TV

Where to see The Cross and the Swastika on Live TV and Live Stream? As already anticipated, the documentary will be broadcast on Thursday 29 June 2023, on the day of the feast of Saints Peter and Paul, in prime time on Rai 3. To follow the event live, it is necessary to tune in to key 3 on the remote control. Those who want to follow the documentary film in live streaming can do so via RaiPlayfree platform upon registration that works both via desktop and via app.