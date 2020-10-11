Ay, Cantabria! Land of anchovies and bonito; of ties, quesadas and sobaos; of Tudanca cows, lebaniegos stews and mountaineers; and, above all, land of rabas. Whoever does not have an aperitif squid here is that he has not been to Cantabria, that is the case, and that is from places like Tavern La Radio, Desur days or La Tucho They are essential. They are tender and crunchy and have their own idiosyncrasy that takes them away from the classic and well-known Roman squid.

