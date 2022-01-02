The Croods 2 – A new era: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

The Croods 2 – A new era is the film aired on Sky Cinema Uno tonight, Sunday 2 January 2022, at 9.15 pm in premiere. It is a 2020 animated film directed by Joel Crawford, sequel to the 2013 film of the same name. But what is the plot, the cast and where to stream The Croods 2? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

The film is the second chapter on the family of Neanderthal men struggling with a thousand adventures in the bestial Prehistory. In this new chapter they will set out on a journey to find a place they can call home and after a long journey they find themselves in front of a magnificent place, which is just right for them. Too bad that the Croods will have to deal with a rival clan, the Superior, who already inhabit those areas. This family, made up of the father Filo, the mother Speranza and the young daughter Aurora, are more evolved and consequently better than the prehistoric Croods. The Superior, in fact, have a tree house, ingenious objects and tools, cultivated land and rich in crops.

Although at the beginning the Superiors decide to welcome the Croods together, after a short time the tension grows between the two families and a clash ensues. But an external threat will unite them on an adventure, in which they will have to rely on each other to emerge victorious. Nicolas Cage, Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone and Catherine Keener return to the cast to lend the original voices to Grug, Guy, Hip and Ugga respectively; while in the ranks of the Bettermans the voices of Peter Dinklage and Leslie Mann stand out.

The Croods 2: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast? Obviously being an animated film there are no actors, but we can see the Italian voice actors together.

Francesco Pannofino: Grug Crood

Leo Gassmann: Guy Crood

Alice Pagani: Hip Crood

Laura Boccanera: Ugga Crood

Luigi Morville: Tonco Crood

Paola Giannetti: Grandmother

Virginia Raffaele: Superior Hope

Alessandro Gassmann: Superior wire

Benedetta Porcaroli: Aurora Superior

Marco Guadagno: Laccio

Trailer

What is the trailer for the film The Croods 2, premiered on Sky Cinema Uno tonight, January 2, 2022? Let’s see it together.

Streaming and tv

Where to see The Croods 2 – A new era on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – January 2, 2022 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 9.15 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.