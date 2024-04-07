FSB: those accused of the terrorist attack at Crocus revealed the name of their curator

The defendants in the case of a terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow revealed the identity of their coordinator. Footage of the FSB interrogation was shown on Channel One.

All four suspects (32-year-old Dalerjon Mirzoev, 30-year-old Rachabalizoda Murodali, 25-year-old Shamsidin Fariduni and 19-year-old Muhammadsobir Fayzov, all included in the Rosfinmonitoring list of terrorists and extremists) reported that they were given instructions by a certain Sayfullo. He ordered them, after the terrorist attack, to head to Ukraine, where they were to be transported through a gap in the minefield on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

It also became known that Sayfullo promised each of the terrorists one million rubles. The terrorists were supposed to receive money for their deeds in Kyiv.

At the same time, First notes, information received from the smartphone of one of the terrorists indicates that the coordinator of the criminals is far from radical Islamism. Found photographs with Ukrainian symbols and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) may indicate his involvement in the Ukrainian special services.

The Crocus terrorists were considered well-trained mercenaries

Advisor to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Yan Gagin called the terrorists who attacked Crocus City Hall on March 22 well-trained mercenaries. In his opinion, these people were not holding weapons in their hands for the first time, and probably had some combat experience. “These are not initiative takers, these are mercenaries, they acted truly professionally. That is, they had military training,” the official said.

Gagin added that this was not special forces, but the terrorists had experience in killing people. Maybe they did it in ISIS (IS, a terrorist organization banned in Russia)or in Syria, Africa or other places where such skills can be obtained, Gagin admitted.

According to preliminary data from the investigation, the accused could have gotten together for the first time three to four weeks before the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. It was important for the curators who selected the performers that the candidates had not previously been known to support radical Islamists or participate in extremist movements.

This was done out of fear that Russian intelligence services might find out about the terrorist attack plan through their agents among the radicals. Some sources called Shamsidin Fariduni the leader of the terrorist group, which, however, investigators did not comment on.

In Russia, they named the true purpose of the terrorist attack in Crocus

Those who ordered the terrorist attack in the Crocus near Moscow had one goal – to damage the unity of Russia, says President Vladimir Putin.

The main goal of those who ordered the bloody, terrible terrorist act in Moscow was precisely to damage our unity. No other goals are visible. There is none of them! Vladimir Putin President of Russia

According to him, Russia cannot be the target of attacks from Islamic fundamentalists, since it is an example of interfaith unity and harmony.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation linked the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow with the conduct of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. Russia demanded that Kyiv arrest and extradite those involved in the terrorist attacks committed on the territory of the country.

Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) stated that he considers statements about Kyiv’s involvement in the incident absurd. According to him, Moscow has no evidence of Ukraine’s involvement in the terrorist attack.