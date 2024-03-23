Shot: 19-year-old Fayzov, a suspect in the Crocus terrorist attack, was interrogated

The fourth person detained on suspicion of committing a terrorist attack, 19-year-old Muhammadsobir Fayzov, was interrogated. Interrogation footage from the hospital's intensive care unit is published Telegram-Shot channel.

It is noted that during the arrest, Fayzov resisted – he shot at security forces on the border of Ukraine and the Bryansk region, and therefore received an eye injury. He had surgery.

The suspect does not know Russian, so an interpreter was required for interrogation. On the recording, he says that he received documents to stay in Russia right at the airport from unknown people.

As I wrote Baza, at night Fayzov was taken to the Bryansk regional hospital. At first he was assigned to the pulmonology department, but from there he was transferred to intensive care.

The terrorist attack in Krasnogorsk Crocus City Hall occurred on the evening of March 22 before the concert of the Picnic group. Unknown people in camouflage burst into the building and opened fire, after which several explosions were heard and a fire started.