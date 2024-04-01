An extended version of a first video of the assault on Crocus City Hall released two days after the action claimed by ISIS-K at the concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow. The new video, one minute and 29 seconds long, is shot by the bodycam worn by a fourth attacker and films three terrorists moving excitedly in space. One of them attacks a victim already on the ground surrounded by his blood with a knife. The video, published by Amaq, was relaunched by the Carmel News Telegram channel with the caption “official ISIS video”.

Russia insists: “Kiev is behind it”

Russian investigators have reportedly found evidence of a Ukrainian lead in recent acts of terrorism in Russia. This is what the Russian Foreign Ministry reports in relation to the attack on Crocus City Hall. Moscow has asked Kiev to arrest and extradite to Russia all those involved, including Ukrainian 007 leader Vasyl Malyuk.

Russia also demands that Ukraine immediately stop supporting terrorism, extradite the perpetrators and compensate the victims of the attacks. According to the Foreign Ministry, violation of anti-terrorism conventions will lead to Kiev's responsibility. “The fight against international terrorism – underlines the ministry – is a duty of every State. Russia demands that the Kiev regime immediately ceases any support for terrorist activities, extradites those responsible and compensates the victims. The violation by Ukraine of its obligations under the anti-terrorism conventions will result in its international legal responsibility”.

Russian foreign intelligence services SVR also accuse Ukraine of using information collected by US intelligence satellites to organize their attacks against Russian territory. As for the Crocus attack, the SVR denounces that the United States' “propaganda” explanation doesn't work and that there is no agreement even between the various NATO or European countries, “not to mention the Global South”.

The attack on Crocus City Hall

The attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow resulted in 139 deaths. The results of the investigations into the March 22 attack claimed by ISIS were presented to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The armed commando entered the concert hall at 7.58pm on Friday and left at 8.11pm, therefore lasting less than a quarter of an hour. 500 bullets, 28 magazines and an unknown number of bottles containing petrol were recovered.

Among the 139 confirmed victims, it currently appears that 40 died from gunshot wounds and 45 were killed in the fire that almost destroyed the complex. It is unclear whether the fire suppression system worked properly. The first ambulances arrived on site 4 minutes after the alarm and the injured were taken to 14 structures. To date, 93 people remain injured in hospital, including 5 children, while 52 people have been discharged. The conditions of 9 injured people are considered serious.