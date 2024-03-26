Crocus administrator Meyer: I didn’t think about running away

The administrator of the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow, Sofia Meyer, told how she coordinated people during the evacuation during the terrorist attack. Her words lead RIA News.

According to the woman, she realized that a terrorist attack had occurred because so many people were running out of the lobby with warnings about shooting. She had no thought of running away.

“I was just thinking how many people there were, understanding the scale, knowing the capacity of the hall and VIP boxes, and understanding what a disaster it would be now,” Meyer said. She noted that she returned several times for Crocus visitors. Fearing a meeting with terrorists, she decided to take the guests out through the second floor along another evacuation staircase.

Among those rescued by Meyer was Russian actor and TV presenter Sergei Svetlakov. According to the administrator, after the incident he contacted her.

Earlier, Svetlakov told the details of the rescue at Crocus City Hall. According to him, the terrorists entered the hall from the amphitheater, above which the boxes are located. Hearing the shots, he and his companions ran out into a narrow corridor.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall occurred on March 22. A group of armed men attacked visitors, and later explosions occurred in the building and a fire started. After some time, part of the roof above the concert hall collapsed.