The Croatian national team beat the team of Morocco and became the bronze medalist of the 2022 World Cup

The Croatian national football team defeated the team of Morocco and became the bronze medalist of the 2022 World Cup. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The match for third place was held in Doha at the Khalifa International Stadium and ended with a score of 2:1. Croatian defender Joshko Guardiol scored the first goal in the seventh minute. Moroccan Ashraf Dari equalized just two minutes later, but in the 42nd minute Mislav Orsic put Croatia ahead again.

Related materials:

Guardiol became the youngest Croatian goal scorer in the history of the team’s participation in the World Cup. He hit the Moroccan gate at the age of 20 years and 328 days. Thus, the defender surpassed the achievement of Ivica Olic, set in the 2002 World Cup. Olic, who at that time was aged 22 years and 267 days, scored against the Italians in the second round of the group stage.

In the match for the first place teams of Argentina and France will fight. The meeting will take place on December 18 at 18:00 Moscow time. French footballers are the reigning world champions. In 2018, they beat Croatia 4-2 in the final.

Earlier on Saturday, December 17, former Brazilian and Barcelona midfielder Ronaldinho announced that Argentina would be the winner of the tournament. “Lionel Messi will destroy France. I definitely want to go up to him after the final and congratulate him. The score will be in favor of the Argentines, they will win the World Cup,” he said.