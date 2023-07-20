The criticism had talked! With high expectations this weekend in movie billboardscriticism already has a qualification for Barbie and to oppenheimer.

During the previous months, a flurry of memes, debates, comments, and more took place on the Shared release date of two of the most anticipated movies this year.

He theatrical release of Barbie and of oppenheimer in Mexico it is today, July 20thwhile its general release in other countries is on July 21.

The critics, who had the opportunity to see the film before the general audience, have already expressed their opinion of both films.

In the pink corner Barbiedirected by Greta Gerwig (Little Women) and starring margot robbie and ryan goslingthe criticism of Rotten Tomatoes awarded him a Certified Fresh with 89%.

At the cut of this edition, 184 reviews and critics from around the world gave it the rating that symbolizes approximately 8.10 out of 10.

Viewers so far have given it a 94%, which is roughly 4.7 out of 5 stars, however both ratings may vary as reviews rise.

In the gray corner, we have oppenheimerdirected by Christopher Nolan and starring cillian murphythe criticism of Rotten Tomatoes awarded him a Certified Fresh with 93%.

With 166 reviews from critics, the film has a score of approximately 8.80 out of 10.

Although both films are completely different, Barbie and oppenheimer they have in common the excitement for them and moviegoers around the world to see them.