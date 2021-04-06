After criticizing the interim Attorney, Eduardo Casal -head of the prosecutors-, Minister Martín Soria pointed out against the Supreme Court of Justice, which has the key to alleviate the judicial situation of Cristina Kirchner, or quite the contrary, complicate it even more. Under analysis there are 14 resources filed by the defense of the vice president in the case of the Memorandum with Iran, the case on trial for the alleged directing of public works, the Route of Money K, Los Sauces, operations with the future dollar of the Macrista government and the Notebooks of the Bribes, among other files.

“The changes we must make have a lot to do with the Supreme Court,” said Soria during a report published on Sunday in the newspaper Perfil.

The official recalled the speech of President Alberto Fernández at the opening of legislative sessions, where he raised possible changes to the operation of the Supreme Court. This could include expanding the number of its members.

The Court has in its hands key decisions that concern Cristina Kirchner. Judicial sources do not detach the criticisms from the determinations that must be made in the Palace.

Specifically, Carlos Beraldi defense attorney for the vice president in cases of corruption in the federal justice system, presented fourteen appeals before the Supreme Court. Many of these proposals are key to the continuity of some cases.

Public Work in favor of Lázaro Báez

Lazaro Báez and Cristina Kirchner, at the Néstor Kirchner mausoleum.

It is the only one of the eight cases in which Cristina is accused in various acts of corruption, whose oral trial has already begun. In this case, there are six appeals that his lawyer presented to the Supreme Court, seeking that the oral debate does not continue and that the accusations of illicit association and defrauding the State for favoring Báez are annulled.

The first appeal is a complaint against Chamber IV of the Chamber of Cassation that endorsed the decision of the Federal Oral Court 2 (TOF 2) -responsible for the trial- of not to deal in that jurisdiction a civil lawsuit that Vialidad Nacional During the macrista administration, he started against the vice president and the other fifteen defendants in the case.

In addition, Cristina’s defense filed an appeal against the decision of the same Chamber of the highest criminal court, which supported the decision of the TOF 2 when rejected test measures requested by the vice president and that according to his lawyer “he modified the nature of one of them, entrusting its production to a body that depends on the Executive Power.”

Another of the central issues that could hinder the progress of the trial is Beraldi’s claim before the Court for the decision of the TOF 2 to assess five witness cases among the 51 bids awarded to Lázaro Báez. Cristina had asked that all contracts be analyzed. The chosen cases yielded markups of $ 120 to $ 200 million, with the contrary opinion of the expert appointed by the former president. There is a proposal linked to this, which is the rejection of the intervention of one of the official experts, Eloy Bona.

Another claim was made before the Court, because the Cassation Chamber did not grant his request that the trial be annulled, on the understanding that in Santa Cruz the same facts had already been investigated and that it would be before res judicata.

There is also a complaint about a defense attorney’s claim that opposed a set of reports submitted by the National Budget Office and that, the appeal maintains, there was no room for other evidence requested by the vice president.

The Willows

Cristina and her children, in the act of their assumption of power. AFP photo.

.In this file, the vice president is being processed along with her children Máximo and Florencia Kirchner, for illicit association (with various roles) and money laundering. Los Sauces SA is the family real estate. Before the Court they brought an appeal against the decision of Chamber I of the Chamber of Cassation, which did not grant the defense request that the request to raise the case before the TOF 5 be annulled.

Notebooks of the Bribes

The case deals with a circuit of illegal charges made by former officials of the defunct Ministry of Planning, to state contractors in three specific areas: Public Works, Energy and Transportation. Cristina Kirchner is on trial and sent to trial as head of that illicit association. The case was instructed by the deceased judge Claudio Bonadio. The Court received a claim against the Chamber of Cassation that The request to remove the magistrate from the file did not take place.

Another appeal with the same request, which was to remove Bonadio, was presented in the context of a case that emerged from the Cuadernos file. This is the case by an autograph letter from General San Martín to Bernardo de O’Higgins (dated December 26, 1835) and a police record of Hipólito Yrigoyen, both kidnapped during a raid on the former President’s house in El Calafate .

Posterization of public works

It is a file related to the case of the Notebooks and that was also submitted to oral proceedings. The appeal before the Court is against the decision of Chamber III of the Chamber of Cassation, which partially confirmed the extension of the prosecution of Cristina Kirchner decreed in the main cause, where She was held responsible for 175 cases of passive bribery, as co-author, all of them in real contest.

Pact with Iran

The prosecutor in the AMIA case, Alberto Nisman. Photo: Mario Quinteros.

.

The first is a complaint appeal presented by the defense of Cristina Kirchner against the decision that rejected the dismissal of Judge Juan Carlos Gemignani. In the case, the complaint made by the late prosecutor Alberto Nisman for signing the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran is being investigated. In that file, the vice president was sent to oral trial for the crime of aggravated cover-up. Your lawyer already anticipated that will request the nullity of the trial.

The second appeal was filed jointly with Oscar Parrilli’s lawyer, against the decision of Chamber IV of the Cassation Chamber that gave rise to the appeal that made the complaint through which Judge Sabrina Namer stood aside of the cause.

Money Route K

It is the investigation in which Lázaro Báez – Cristina Kirchner’s former business partner – was sentenced to twelve years for money laundering. The appeal filed by the lawyer Beraldi was against the decision of Chamber IV of the Cassation Chamber, which rejected a proposal in which it was decided that said chamber, made up of the judges Mariano Borinsky, Gustavo Hornos and Javier Carbajo, will continue to intervene in everything related to the file.

The vice president is charged with money laundering, but with a lack of merit. Judge Sebastián Casanello considered that there is no evidence yet to charge her.

Future Dollar during Macrista management

This is a complaint appeal presented by Cristina in her capacity as plaintiff, against the decision of Chamber I of the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation, which does notor gave rise to the claim for the dismissal in favor of Federico Sturzenegger. In the case, the former president of the Central Bank was investigated, among others, for alleged irregularities in the handling of future dollar purchase contracts at the beginning of the government of Mauricio Macri.

Look also

