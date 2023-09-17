Lampedusa, Italy’s southernmost island, has long been an arrival point for boats carrying migrants from North Africa. But The situation has never been as dramatic as this week when more than 10,000 migrants landed on the island in just three days. (between Monday and Wednesday), a number of people greater than the island population.

Due to lack of space in the reception center, which has capacity for 400 people, Men, women and children were forced to sleep outside on makeshift plastic beds, many wrapped in blankets.

And although the generosity of the inhabitants, who brought them water and food, helped in the chaos, there were moments of tension, struggles and crowds during the distribution of food.

“It’s not easy being here,” admitted a young Gambian named Omar, who hopes to join his brother in the Netherlands after six months of dangerous travel. “There are so many of us (…), even eating is a problem.”

Located about 145 km from the coast of Tunisia, Lampedusa is one of the stopping points for migrants crossing the Mediterranean, but the good weather encouraged arrivals in recent days.

A ship carrying migrants arrives at the island of Lampedusa, Italy, this Saturday.

Most people were picked up from their fragile boats at sea by the coast guard. But many don’t go that far. More than 2,000 people have died this year crossing between North Africa and Italy and Malta, according to the UN migration agency.

And in total, More than 127,000 migrants have landed on the Italian coast since the beginning of the year, according to the government in Rome, almost double compared to the same period in 2022.

Although the pressure began to ease on the island with the transfer of hundreds of migrants to Sicily and the peninsula, the migration crisis gave rise to intense diplomatic activity in the last 48 hours.

The president of the European Commission (EU), Ursula von der Leyen, will visit the island this Sunday, in a gesture that will relaunch the difficult debate on the distribution of responsibilities in the EU regarding the migration issue.

Migration crisis in Lampedusa, Italy.

This Saturday, in addition, a telephone meeting took place between the Interior Ministers of Italy, Germany and France, the Spanish Presidency of the EU and the Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, indicated a French source.

A spokesman for the German Interior Ministry said the conversation would continue on Monday, and that Berlin offered “humanitarian support to deal with people seeking protection.”

The telephone conference was proposed by the French minister, Gérald Darmanin, who will also soon travel to Lampedusa.

Darmanin’s visit was agreed upon in a telephone interview this Saturday between Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron, in which They promised to “strengthen cooperation at the European level (…) to find effective, immediate solutions and in the longer term,” said Paris.

Pero Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced on Friday a package of measures to deter migrants trying to arrive irregularly to Italy, among them, extending to 18 months, the maximum allowed by law, the period of confinement in detention centers of people awaiting repatriation.

Meloni also estimated that “tens of millions of people” in Africa may want to leave their country because of coups d’état or famine, and said it is “evident that neither Italy nor Europe can accommodate this mass” of migrants.

In a statement on Friday, UNHCR called on EU countries to show “a spirit of shared responsibility and solidarity with the countries of first arrival”.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With agency information