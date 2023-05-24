In the last weeksthe Sinaloa agricultural producers they have performed protests and mobilizations for demand payment of guarantee prices for your crops corn. What is the problem? In sinaloa there are around of 22 thousand agricultural producers who are dedicated to Corn sowingand most of them (17 thousand producers) need credits to sow their plots, since they are small or medium farmers. However, due to international demand, maize prices have increased, and this means that farmers in the region have to sell it at very low prices and, if they cannot guarantee the purchase of their crops at a guaranteed price, their losses they could be millionairescausing a crisis unprecedented in the agricultural production of the state.

Organizations such as the Association of Farmers’ Organizations of Southern Sonora (AOASS) point out that the low marketing prices of basic grains, which fell 30% this year, added to the high production costswhich increased from last year, have affected to Sinaloan farmers, who face the risk of suffering serious economic losses due to insolvency to cover the credits they received for the production of the agricultural cycle. Likewise, the Confederation of Agricultural Associations of Sinaloa (Caades) warned about the critical situation of farmers, whose production reaches 6 million tons of corn, but only a minimal part is committed for sale.

In this context, since April 12 of this year, Sinaloan senator Mario Zamora presented to the Congress of the Union an emerging plan to support the commercialization of corn and wheat in Sinaloa, Sonora and Baja California Norte, through which it would be possible to guarantee a base price of 7,000 pesos per ton of corn and 8,000 pesos for each ton of wheat, prices with which producers will be able to carry out their crops and provide peace of mind to their families.

Finally, it was until May 14 that Segalmex and the Sinaloan government agreed buy a total 2.5 million tons of corn at a guaranteed price of 6,965 pesos per ton: Segalmex will acquire 1.5 million and the state government another 500,000 tons. These purchases began on May 15 and will be made to producers who sow in spaces of 11 to 50 hectares and whose production does not exceed 600 tons.

He Governor of Sinaloa, Ruben Rocha Moya has been an important manager of this fight against the federal governmentby meeting directly with the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto Lópezthe head of Segalmex, Leonel Cota, and with the agricultural organizations of Sinaloa to achieve this agreement and promote the sale of corn produced in the entity.

However, about 3.5 million tons that were produced during the autumn-winter harvestwhich must be sold so as not to have losses and fall into the hands of bad practices such as “coyote”. According to a recent report in the newspaper El Financiero, bulk companies grant loans with very high interest rates to agricultural producers, who are conditioned to deliver their crops at a cost below market value, a practice that is popularly known in the agricultural field as “coyotaje”.

Faced with the need to sell their crops, farmers are left vulnerable to “coyotes”, who take the opportunity to buy corn or wheat at low cost and then resell these products at very high prices, a practice that, although not illegal, harms to the peasants. When they discount the amount of credit granted to producers, together with the interest, in the end the farmers are left the same as at the beginning, without having obtained profits, and only recovering their investment.

The agriculture it is without a doubt, one of the fundamental pillars of the economy of any country and contributes significantly to national wealth. As President López Obrador has said many times: “Without corn, there is no country”, and that is why it is time to guarantee producers a fair remuneration for their work, for the benefit of the countryside, the peasants and Mexico.

