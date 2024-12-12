In the last few hours, social networks have gone viral a video starring Pedro Sánchez. In the images you can see how the President of the Government is completely absorbed in the screen of your mobile phone.

All this occurred while the third vice president and Minister of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Sara Aagesen, answered the questions of the Popular Party in the lower house. Although the images have led to the spread of a large number of hoaxes, this Thursday, The critical look has revealed What was the Prime Minister really doing?.

To do this, the morning newspaper has contacted sources from La Moncloa directly, who have indicated that Pedro Sánchez was reviewing the speech he must give in a few days and, therefore, he was sliding his finger on the screen of his device.

In this way, La Moncloa has denied the accusations statements that the president of the Government could be “playing candy crushwhile other users stated that it would be “looking for apartments because of how expensive housing is” or “making the shopping list.”