The leaders of the critical sector of Podemos in Asturias who have been locked up since last Thursday at the party headquarters in Gijón have relinquished their attitude this afternoon and have announced that their candidates will continue to be part of the regional list of the purple formation, despite the exclusion of number four chosen in primaries, Jorge Fernández. This was announced this Tuesday by the head of the list, Covadonga Tomé, after a meeting with members of his current after the leadership of Podemos registered a candidacy at the last minute on Monday where critics occupy the top three positions according to the result of the primaries in which Fernández achieved fourth place, but was excluded due to being suspended from affiliation.

“Jorge (Fernández) could not be number four, but his path does not end here,” pointed out the head of the list regarding the candidate suspended from membership for, according to the party leadership, uttering “serious and continuous verbal attacks for months at multiple companions. According to Tomé, who has reiterated that Fernández will take his exclusion to court, considering that this sanction did not disqualify him as a candidate, with the confinement and his mobilizations they have partially fulfilled their objectives, which included guaranteeing that the list included the first four candidates elected. in the primaries and the registration of the candidacy itself. After recalling that two sanctioning reports from the party leadership weighed on her and number two, Xune Elipe, at the beginning of this process, the candidate has considered that having managed to maintain the top three positions on the list —Podemos now has four deputies – it was “unthinkable” a few weeks ago since there were “many interests” for them not to be there.

In addition, Tomé has rejected the summons of the interim coordinator, Rafael Palacios, to condemn what he considers to be violence against those responsible for Podemos who came last night to register the list and who were rebuked and saw their way to leave the headquarters of the Board made difficult. Electoral by various candidates from the critical sector who were participating in a protest rally. In the candidate’s opinion, after a day of tension and in an atmosphere of nervousness “on both sides” it is not possible to “condemn or criticize or value” the actions of those concentrated “who were there to make sure that the list was presented” and that they limited themselves “to requesting a copy from the management.”

Tomé, who has thanked the general secretary, Ione Belarra, for her intervention so that the critics retain the top three positions on the list, it is now up to the regional leadership to make the corresponding human, technical and financial resources available to the candidacy . For his part, the number two on the list has indicated that the “resignation” of the excluded candidate occurs “in exchange” for the others to continue and, after regretting that politics generates “tense” and unpleasant situations like the ones last night , that from their sector they do not have to regret any act despite the “superfluous and exaggerated victimhood” of the management.