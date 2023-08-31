Uruguayans have been drinking, cooking and bathing in salt water for months. The longest drought in Uruguay’s history left Montevideo, its capital, almost completely dry, forcing the city to add brackish water to its supplies.

The crisis is surprising for a country that was apparently blessed with abundant fresh water and seemed to be ahead of the climate change curve. But the three-year drought brought the country to its knees.

Water stress is a major concern around the world.

But climate change did not directly cause the drought in Uruguay and neighboring Argentina. But global warming was a factor in the extreme heat that made it worse, the scientists said, by increasing moisture loss from soil and plants. Deforestation in the Amazon may also have played a role. The drought has highlighted that the unintended consequences of global warming can disrupt virtually any place on Earth.

The Paso Severino reservoir in Uruguay, which supplies water to more than half of the country’s 3.4 million people, was running at just 2.4 percent of capacity at the end of June. So officials began adding water to the supply from the Río de la Plata, an estuary where freshwater from two major rivers mixes with saltwater from the Atlantic Ocean.

That raised sodium and chloride levels to more than double the levels considered safe. The government advised young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with chronic kidney and heart disease to avoid tap water.

Those who can afford bottled water use it for everything. “We cook pasta, wash lettuce and make coffee with it,” journalist Guillermo Garat wrote in an opinion essay in The New York Times in July.

There are few short-term solutions other than waiting for it to rain. The drought has eased somewhat in recent weeks: the Paso Severino reservoir is currently at about 15 percent capacity. But although salt levels have dropped since the height of the crisis, the government’s recommendations remain in force.

This was not supposed to happen in Uruguay. The country has demonstrated the capacity to act and address climate change. A series of blackouts in the early 2000s led him to revolutionize his energy infrastructure. After a government-led plan and billions of dollars in private investment, 98 percent of Uruguay’s electricity comes from renewables.

The drought has been a severe blow to the country, the first in the world to make access to water a fundamental right. “Here in Uruguay, drinking water is part of our national identity,” Garat wrote. “Children are taught that the country is blessed with abundant, high-quality water, thanks to many large rivers and six large aquifers.”

Detractors have said that mismanagement by a series of governments — one on the left and one on the right — is largely to blame. Former President José Mujica apologized in July, sharing the blame with his successor.

Furious, Uruguayans have taken to the streets. They are angry with the country’s huge meat sector, because a typical cow drinks 40 liters of water a day. They are angry with Google for planning a data center in the country that will need millions of liters of water a day to cool the servers. They are angry with a green hydrogen project because it will use large amounts of groundwater.

The crisis has occurred just as Uruguay is trying to build a strategy for the future of its economy, beyond beef and soybean exports.

“Everything is under debate at this moment, and it is welcome because it is just when you have to build a strategic vision for the future, put on the table what is the water bill and the environmental bill for the country,” said Ramón Méndez, Former National Director of Energy.

MANUELA ANDREONI. THE NEW YORK TIMES