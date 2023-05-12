Under the auspices of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Award for Medical Sciences, the activities of the 19th Critical Care Conference kicked off this morning, in the presence of Ahmed Bin Kalban from the Dubai Health Authority, Abdullah Bin Souqat, Executive Director of the Hamdan Award, Executive Director of the National Ambulance Engineer Muhammad Salem Haboush, and more than two thousand doctors and nurses specializing in critical care. and anesthesiologists.

Mirza Al-Sayegh, member of the Board of Trustees of the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Award for Medical Sciences, said in the opening speech of the conference that the convening of the conference comes at a time when the world is witnessing a rapid development in all medical practices, equipment and technologies, especially those related to critical care units, which is one of the most prominent treatment units in health institutions. , which represents a turning point in the lives of many, whose pathological conditions push them to pass through these very important units.

He added that there is no doubt that critical care units, and emergency medicine in general, have a very vital role in the health system, and it is now considered one of the global indicators for measuring the efficiency of medical facilities, in addition to being a true translation of the quality and level of services.

Mirza Al-Sayegh confirmed that sponsoring the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences for the conference is an integral part of the main goals that we seek to achieve under our wise leadership, which include establishing a health system in the country with international standards, and achieving the vision of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who was a beacon for science, scientists and researchers, and the biggest supporter of the health services sector, not only locally but also regionally and globally, said that the award will remain a pioneering intellectual and scientific legacy, on the same approach he drew – may God rest his soul – in order to advance scientific research and the health sector in all parts of the earth.

He stated that we in the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences look at such important specialized conferences with appreciation, and we are always keen on the participation of highly qualified medical elites in their work, in order to achieve maximum benefit from the exchange of experiences between doctors, and the transfer of successful experiences, and before that Enriching scientific and professional discussions about the issues and challenges facing health systems, which call on all of us to crystallize one vision, to overcome any problems that may hinder our progress.

Jin Young Song, President of the International Federation of Critical Care, said that care medicine witnessed rapid developments, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, both with regard to equipment and expertise, pointing out that the critical care conference that is held annually in Dubai has become a milestone that all doctors of the world are keen to attend to exchange views and experiences. .

In turn, Dr. Hussein Nasser Al-Rahma, Critical Care Consultant and Chairman of the Conference stressed that the conference, which is the first in the Middle East and North Africa, in which 33 associations from 42 countries and more than 2,000 specialized medical and nursing cadres participate, sheds light on the latest technologies used in artificial respiration and the latest medicines, besides another. The findings of the science of critical care.





Exchange of experiences





Dr. Hussein Nasser Al Rahma, Consultant and Chairman of the Conference, said that the event aims to bring together elite doctors, specialists and researchers with expertise in the field of intensive and critical care medicine in the Middle East and the world to exchange experiences, discuss the latest advanced technologies and keep abreast of innovations and research in force globally.





He stated that the conference activities include 244 speakers, including 100 international speakers and 64 regional speakers, in addition to 80 speakers from within the country, pointing out that the number of lectures that will be reviewed during the three days reaches 255 lectures in 56 working sessions, in addition to 4 workshops and 4 training courses. Pointing out that on the sidelines of the conference, a number of qualitative agreements will be signed with a number of international bodies that will benefit all parties.





He added that the conference enjoys the support and participation of the 18th Congress of the World Federation of Critical Care Nurses (WFCCN), the 5th Emirates Nursing Association Conference (ENA), the 5th Global Network Emergency Medicine (GNEM) Conference, and the 4th Regional Neurocritical Care Meeting of the Neurocritical Care Society – Chapter of Middle East and North Countries. Africa (NCC/ENLS).

After that, Mirza Al-Sayegh, Ahmed bin Kalban, and Hussein Nasser Al-Rahma inaugurated the accompanying exhibition, in which 32 international companies specializing in critical care devices and artificial respirators participate, to display the latest devices and products in the field of critical care medicine.