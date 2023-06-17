Boron, cobalt, rare earths, gallium, germanium, natural graphite, lithium, magnesium, manganese, platinum group metals, nickel, silicon metal, titanium metal, and tungsten. It is not an ESO chemistry exam nor is it a review of the periodic table. It is the list of raw materials that the European Commission has established as strategic for the future and necessary in the energy transition. “They are critical, because there is a supply risk or because their production is concentrated in one country,” says Ester Boixereu Vila, a geologist and specialist in mineral resources at the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (IGME).

“Today, China controls the global processing industry. Almost 90% of rare earths and 60% of lithium are processed in China,” said the president of the European Commission, Úrsula Von der Leyen, at the end of last year. Community plans happen because at least 10% of the production of these critical materials is done within the Union bloc in 2023.

One of the latest mining statistics from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge warned that “geological diversity means that deposits of very different rocks and minerals exist in the territory, which gives rise to a varied and important mining production.”

However, “we have not investigated in depth the raw materials we have in the subsoil of the Iberian Peninsula for 40 years,” warns César Luaces, general director of the Spanish Confederation of Mineral Raw Materials Industries (Primigea). “We are working on it,” answers Boixereu. An inventory that has already been carried out in Andalusia and has revealed indications of the existence of 17 critical minerals in Andalusia: antimony, barium, beryllium, bismuth, borates, cobalt, strontium, fluorine, phosphates, graphite, lithium, platinoids, silicon, earth rare, titanium, vanadium and tungsten. Work also signed by Ester Boixereu who states that the “national inventory will be presented soon,” she explains.

The forecasts and old projections put Spain and, above all, the Iberian Peninsula in the center of attention. “Spain is the third country with the largest mineral resources, at least from a geological point of view,” says Vicente Gutiérrez, president of Confedem, the National Confederation of Mining and Metallurgical Entrepreneurs.

minerals for the transition



The energy transition is underway, decarbonisation plans are in place but materials are in short supply. The components of a conventional car go through copper, manganese or zinc, but the list of ingredients of the electric one gets bigger: lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earths…

Only for lithium, the white gold of the 21st century, industry and European Union calculations suggest that by 2050, 800,000 tons of this material will be necessary. According to the latest data from the International Energy Agency (IEA), China is the world leader in the production and extraction of this essential material to manufacture electric car batteries.

That is why the search for this white metallic chemical has become a priority for the community club. “We have asked the Member States to draw up National Exploration Programs aimed at critical raw materials one year after the entry into force of this Regulation, which must be reviewed and updated, if necessary, at least every 5 years,” he replies to this newspaper a source from the European Commission.

“In the Spanish subsoil there are ingredients for the technological future,” replies the president of Confedem. Eyes are directed to the west of the peninsula, to the area that the Portuguese call “raia”. This seam that forms the border with the neighboring country is very abundant in this mineral. According to experts, Portugal has the largest lithium reserves in all of Europe and the ninth in the world. On this side, already on Spanish soil, the European Union places its coordinates on Cáceres.

A few kilometers from the city of Extremadura, a consortium has spent years trying to exploit “one of the large lithium deposits on the European continent,” the community club details in various reports. “We have around 2-3% of the 10% of lithium that Europe wants to extract by 2030,” reveals Ramón Jiménez, CEO of Extremadura New Energies.

In the case of the mine in the Valdeflores Valley (Cáceres), the project has been met with rejection by society in Cáceres and also by environmentalists. “We have managed to overcome this reluctance,” adds Jiménez. The developers are currently waiting to receive the necessary permits. “The roadmap is that we have them next summer,” he says. “Although the important thing is not to extract the lithium, but to transform it into lithium hydroxide, which is necessary for the technology and we have estimated that for mid-2026”, points out the CEO of Extremadura New Energies.

However, this white ‘gold’ is just one more ingredient in the energy transition recipe, where other names such as cobalt, silicon, chrome, zinc, manganese or nickel appear. To build a 3 megawatt wind turbine and 150 meters high, the following are needed: 1 ton of concrete, 335 tons of steel, 4.7 tons of copper, 3 tons of aluminum, 2 tons of rare earths and other materials such as zinc and molybdenum.

In addition, the development of digital technologies means an increase in the demand for metals such as gallium, germanium, indium, rare earths (dysprosium, praseodymium, neodymium), selenium, tantalum and tellurium. Electronic screens (including flat and touch screens) have boosted the consumption of platinum, indium and tin, points out the Royal Academy of Engineering in its publication ‘Mineral raw materials in the energy transition and digitization. The role of mining and metallurgy’.

Rare earths with an Iberian flavor



Until a few years ago, vanadium, germanium, antimony, beryllium, rhenium, tantalum or niobium, for the most clueless, could pass for ancient Gothic kings. Now they are necessary elements to give life to the new technological tools.

They are called rare earths and have become one of the key pieces of the green technology of the future and a workhorse on the international geopolitical table. But they are neither land nor are they rare, they are abundant, they are characterized by being good electrical conductors, a fundamental property for manufacturing batteries, smartphones, solar panels, wind turbines or medical equipment.

Currently, 98% of these materials that the EU imports come from China, 98% of the borate comes from Turkey and South Africa supplies 71% of the platinum the EU needs and an even higher percentage of iridium, rhodium and ruthenium, platinum group metals.

Materials that the European Union has also located in the Iberian Peninsula, specifically in four points: Campo de Montiel (Ciudad Real), the Sierra de Galiñeiro (Pontevedra), the Rambla de las Granatillas (Almería) and the basal complex of Fuerteventura (Las palms).

Precisely, this last point has been a place of disagreement between Spain and Morocco. At 4,000 meters under the sea, this natural reserve hides an important treasure of tellurium, cobalt and rare earths. According to various studies, the amount of tellurium, an essential material for the manufacture of solar panels, is much higher than that present in the earth’s crust.

However, there are two problems that, for the moment, have no solution. “There is no technology that can exploit this seamount,” reveals Gutiérrez. The second is the coordinates of this strategic enclave.

Tropic is part of the mountain range known as the “grandmothers of the Canaries,” but unlike its sisters, it lies some 269 miles south of El Hierro. In 2014, Spain asked the UN to extend its continental shelf to 350 nautical miles, the maximum allowed, but that request is still under study and now it is Morocco that, unilaterally, has expanded its -including Saharan waters- by annexing part of the waters claimed by Spain.

energy dependence



Currently, China, having under its control a large part of the supply chain of the new materials for the energy transition, brings together the production and manufacture of the vast majority of devices necessary for the new economy.

The Asian giant, for example, owns more than 97% of the world’s production of silicon wafers, essential for the production of solar panels, according to Bloomberg data. “The best way to maintain energy independence is to have the entire production chain in your territory,” says Eloy Álvarez Pelegry, an academic at the Royal Academy of Engineering.

But to do so, several barriers must be overcome. One of them is the reactivation of mining in Spain. Over the years, the sector has lost muscle, only 2,655 farms remain out of the more than 3,200 that existed at the beginning of the 2010s. “One of the recommendations we make is to adapt training and promote policies that favor acceptance social”, points out Álvarez.

Despite the indications as a ‘fertile’ land to promote the energy transition, but it is not so according to the balance of the sector. According to figures from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism and despite the potential of Spain, in 2020 almost 10,000 million euros were spent on importing minerals and non-ferrous metals.

According to the numbers of the companies in the industry, Spain loses about 6,000 million euros in foreign investment and about 20,000 jobs a year. And to this day there are already more than 30 projects paralyzed so that Spanish soil is not touched. “This cannot happen, we have mining potential and we have the resources. Procedures and bureaucracy must be streamlined”, comments the academic from the Royal Academy of Engineering.

Currently, the average time it takes in Europe to start up a mining operation is 15 years. “This is not how we get to 2030,” warns the CEO of Extremadura New Energies. “It is necessary to shorten the deadlines if we do not want to lose this opportunity,” answers Ester Boixereu.