The Fundación Casa Pintada-Museo Cristóbal Gabarrón presented this Saturday the new permanent collection ‘Gabarrón sin límites’, with more than a hundred works occupying a part of the ground floor, the first floor, the main staircase of the tower and the two courtyards of the emblematic 18th century building, known as the Casa Pintada de Mula.

The exhibition discourse of the new permanent collection, which combines practice with philosophy and many other sciences such as semiotics or mysticism, transmits pure emotion and chemistry. It is a new expressive horizon that focuses on a powerful inner life dominated by an imperious need for calm and meditation that leads to spiritual peace and with it to mental balance, where your spirit, your mind and your soul go in harmony. parallel and in unison with their new experiences from the Covid-19 pandemic, such as the international project Ámbito.

This makes his work exciting in the eyes of the viewer. In her, there are no limits, she is free, mistress of herself, desired by that enigmatic beauty that emanates from her interior, and that gushes outwards. And perhaps most interesting of all, is that Gabarrón is the creator of this complex universe that he has created and that is undoubtedly reflected in such an exquisite collection.

In the essay by Pilar Escanero de Miguel, professor of Art History at the Miguel Hernández University on this new collection, it is explained that “something that insistently marks are its traits noirs (black lines). These turn out to be the guiding thread or the common denominator that binds him both to the material reality, as well as to the existential reality and even to the fantastic reality (because it exists in his imaginary) of his landscapes. They turn out to be a vital part that occupies a fundamental place, without those traits noirs, the landscape would vanish and would stop producing those conflicting sensations that alter all rhythms, not just that of the heart».

‘Gabarrón sin límites’ transmits creativity, vibrations, colors and fundamentally humanism, like a backbone that runs through all his work; from that child in his native Mula to the present, where we find an artist totally committed to himself, with life and the planet, so agitated and convulsed, in permanent threat.

Reflections of this last creative stage of the artist: the metaphysical, mysticism, stimuli, beauty or passion are thoughts of the artist Cristóbal Gabarrón that flow freely, without limits, but sensitive to the needs posed by his own desires and work.