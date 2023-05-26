President Gustavo Petro has shown himself to the world as an environmentalist. Routing Colombia towards total peace and the determined fight against climate change have been his two greatest obsessions. In his vision, both purposes must go hand in hand in one of the most biodiverse countries on the planet. But on that horizon he appears like a dark cloud the impasse in dialogues with one of the dissidences of the extinct FARC guerrilla, the so-called Central General Staff, which is the dominant armed actor in regions where deforestation devours huge chunks of Amazon forest every year.

Faced with the massacre of four indigenous teenagers, Petro decided to suspend as of this week the bilateral ceasefire that it had agreed with the dissidents in the departments of Meta, Caquetá, Guaviare and Putumayo, which coincide with the so-called Amazon deforestation arc. The conservation of these forests guarantees, among many other things, the regulation of the climate and the supply of water in the Andean zone –including distant Bogotá–, through the so-called “flying rivers”.

The government’s efforts to stop logging and burning in the Amazon, dubbed the lungs of the world, are closely linked to the search for total peace with different armed groups – and with the Central General Staff in particular. They are also related to the implementation of the ‘greener’ aspects of the peace agreement signed with the FARC, such as curbing the agricultural frontier, reintegrating ex-combatants into sustainable rural economies, illicit crop substitution projects or rural development projects in which municipalities hardest hit by the conflict. All these purposes are hampered when the war escalates.

“We cannot achieve peace in this region if we do not have peace with nature,” warned the Minister of the Environment, Susana Muhamad, two months ago during a meeting with the communities in the Cerro Azul village, near San José del Guaviaré, at the same time the gateway to the Amazon and the epicenter of the voracious deforestation that afflicts it. Next to her, shoulder to shoulder, was the Peace Commissioner, Danilo Rueda, the main person responsible for overcoming the crisis in the negotiation with the dissidences led by Iván Mordisco. In the first approaches, the Government asked them as a gesture of goodwill to stop logging, and several observers agree that the decline has been notorious.

Environmental issues, in a broad sense, have broken into the total peace agenda. The degradation behind illegal mining was one of the Government’s reasons for ending the ceasefire with the Clan del Golfo, the largest drug trafficking gang, while at the table with the ELN, the last armed guerrilla, one of the negotiators is the renowned environmentalist Rodrigo Botero, the director of the Foundation for Conservation and Sustainable Development (FCDS). Deforestation, in particular, aims to occupy a prominent place at the table with the Central General Staff.

In arms, the FARC guerrillas tended to restrict deforestation in the areas where they operated, largely because the dense treetops made it difficult for the army to identify their camps from the air. Since its disarmament, deforestation has increased dramatically, led or promoted by new and old armed actors, often in fierce competition with each other, the International Crisis Group (ICG) explained at the time. The phenomenon is driven by cattle ranching, land grabbing, illegal mining and coca cultivation, among other causes. The forests and tropical jungles that cover half of Colombian territory are still under siege.

When dissidents arose, the fronts in the Amazon region initially encouraged deforestation, even paying peasants to cut trees, says Elizabeth Dickinson, an ICG analyst. “At some point, the dissidents, at least in some areas of Caquetá, Guaviare and Meta, put back environmental controls,” she explains. In the rapprochements, the Central General Staff has explored the possibility of agreeing on some environmental role for its combatants if they demobilize. Dickinson describes the suspension of the ceasefire as a “missed opportunity” to articulate Petro’s agenda to reduce damage to forests with a peace process. “We are not going to resolve the issue of deforestation if we do not resolve the conflict,” she points out.

It is a long-standing problem. The government of Iván Duque (2018-2022) – which militarized environmental policy with the Artemisa campaign – initially set out to maintain the annual loss of forests at the record level of 2017, around 220,000 hectares. However, with the support of Germany, the United Kingdom and Norway – the largest environmental cooperator in Colombia, as well as a guarantor country of the agreement with the FARC and the table with the ELN –, he later established more ambitious goals. In 2021, 174,103 hectares were deforested, an increase compared to 2020, but the Ministry of the Environment has just announced that, according to preliminary figures for 2022, it estimates that deforestation fell 10% last year throughout the country. This reduction reaches 25% precisely in the departments of Guaviare, Meta, Caquetá and Putumayo – which traditionally represent around 65% of total deforestation. Pending definitive figures, consolidating these achievements also involves redirecting the negotiation with the dissidents.

