Exterior of a car dealership in the center of Barcelona. Albert garcia

The fall in vehicle registrations in January exceeded the most pessimistic forecasts and fell by 51.5% compared to the same month in 2020. Never has the first month of the year suffered such a sharp decline in the historical series used by the sector , which begins in 1989. The containment of demand coupled with the health and economic crisis and the lack of incentives to purchase cars had an unexpected traveling companion in the collapse caused by the storm Filomena, which brought the activity to a halt in the central part of Spain. The joint result: just 41,966 cars and SUVs were purchased, according to data prepared by the employers’ Anfac (brands), Faconauto (dealers) and Ganvam (sellers and workshops).

The fall in purchases was generalized by sales channels. In that of individuals, currently responsible for almost half of the registrations (19,034), it fell by 53% compared to 12 months earlier. Car rental companies barely bought 4,535 units due to the disappearance of the tourism sector and economic activity, which is 65.4% less. And companies, fully restricted to mobility, reduced purchases by 43.9% (18,397 vehicles), a figure that is presumably lower due to self-registrations carried out by brands and dealers to avoid stocks.

The market reduction even affected passenger cars powered by alternative energy, which fell 25.1%, breaking the upward trend of last year. Combustion vehicles, gasoline and diesel, fell slightly more than the average of registrations, 58% and 55%, respectively.

In January, vehicle buyers, as warned by brands and dealers, have seen how the registration tax became more expensive for almost half of the vehicles sold in Spain. This change occurs when the calculation of emissions according to the WLTP regulations, which is based on real driving situations, comes into force in its entirety, two years later than originally planned. This effect increases the average emissions, which has an effect on the taxation of the car that is levied on the registration tax.

The Government has promised to modify the tax, but for now it will have to wait. In addition, this increase in the main toll for the purchase of cars coincides with the fact that in January the Renove plan is no longer active. The expectations initially generated have not been met and barely 30 million of the 250 planned have been consumed.

Anfac considers that there is still time to modify the impact of the WLTP, as other countries have done, and thus try to encourage the acquisition of vehicles in the remainder of the year. The dealers integrated in Faconauto assure that in January the market has disappeared and that part of the operations were registered in December to avoid the increase in the cost of vehicles. Ganvam, like the rest of the bosses, demands to activate a public agenda that allows to solve the drop in sales.