The American banking system has been shaken by an earthquake that no one could have anticipated. An earthquake that left three banks collapsed and forced the authorities to take radical measures to reassure customers.

What is happening and what impact has it had? Keys to understand the crisis.

The beginning of the financial earthquake

It all started on the night of Wednesday March 8 after the announcement of the liquidation of Silvergate Bank, a small regional bank that had become a favorite destination for the cryptocurrency community.

Its parent company, Silvergate Capital, had already mentioned last week a possible cessation of payments in the next year and on Friday it suspended the Silvergate Exchange Network, which allowed its clients to make transfers 24 hours a day.

“In light of recent industry and regulatory developments, Silvergate believes that an orderly cessation of banking operations and a voluntary liquidation is the best way forward,” the company said in a statement.

Silvergate bank opened in 1988 in California and began “searching for digital currency customers” in 2013.

Nevertheless, The bank had stressed last January that it had to face massive withdrawals of funds in the last quarter of 2022 due to the panic caused by the bankruptcy of the FTX cryptocurrency platform, making their deposits fall 52 percent from 13,200 million dollars to 6,300 million.

That setback in the crypto universe left her unable to meet her commitments.

Silicon Valley Bank joins the crisis

But the crisis worsened when, that same night, another much larger bank, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) announced that it was also experiencing massive withdrawals.



Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) is a Californian bank specialized in the technology sector, with business mainly with funds that invest in companies that are not listed on the stock market.

Little known to the public, it is the 16th largest US bank by the size of its assets.

The firm, with operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Israel, offered financial services to start-ups, among others. from simple bank accounts to advice to capitalize.

The US bank Silicon Valley Bank has been under the control of the US authorities since Friday due to “insolvency”.

In addition to the drop in its deposits, the bank announced that it launched a capital increase of 2.25 billion dollars.

He also revealed that he urgently sold a portfolio of 21,000 million dollars in financial securities to secure his cash reserves, an operation in which he lost 1,800 million dollars.

SVB thus sought to strengthen its finances, weakened by customer withdrawals. Nevertheless, the announcement was enough to alert investors and clients, who rushed the next day to recover their assets. On Thursday alone, SVB received withdrawal orders for some $42 billion.

It is also the largest bank failure in the United States since the 2008 crisis

Even without being able to meet all the requests, as of Thursday night it was already running nearly $1 billion in negative cash flow, a sign it transferred more cash than was available.

SVB was also punished on the stock market, where its share fell 60 percent during the session.

On Friday the listing of its title was suspended, and immediately after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced that it was taking control of the entity, dying and unable to find a buyer.

The SVB is the first institution with deposits guaranteed by the federal corporation to go bankrupt since 2020. It is also the largest bank failure in the United States since the 2008 crisis by volume of assets.

What is behind the problems in the SVB?

Closely linked to technology companies, the SVB suffers from the deterioration of the sector: the sharp rise in interest rates in the United States that affects a sector that is highly dependent on financing for growth, Coupled with semiconductor sourcing difficulties and weak investor appetite for tech stocks, they mark the end of the post-pandemic tech euphoria.

The market capitalization of technology companies collapsed in 2022, and announcements of mass layoffs among Silicon Valley firms have multiplied for months.

The rise in interest rates resolved by the Federal Reserve (Fed, central bank) also affects banking institutions.

Banks take money in the short term to grant loans in the medium and long term, a model that hurts their prospects in a context of high rates.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The sharp rise in interest rates in the United States hit several sectors in the country hard.

The impact of the crisis

The impact has been significant if one takes into account that the problems of a single bank can affect investor confidence in the sector around the world.

Banks are interdependent, as the financial crisis of 2008-2009 showed and the bankruptcy of the Lehman Brothers bank. The specter of a bank run, a chain reaction that begins with massive customer withdrawals until banks are unable to respond, always looms over the industry.

And despite the fact that the main local banks remained relatively unscathed after the collapse of the SVB, several medium-sized or regional institutions began to feel the effects.



Signature Bank of New York, PacWest of California or Western Alliance, based in Phoenix (Arizona), lost more than 20% on the day.

Many were concerned about the fate of the SVB’s deposits, of which only 4% of the total $170 billion are covered by the FDIC’s guarantee mechanism, which guarantees up to $250,000 per customer and per bank.

The technology sector fears a catastrophe for not being able to access the funds deposited in SVB, but beyond this case, the fear extends to individuals and companies from other sectors.

The tension also returned to the stock markets after the bank failures. European stock markets fell sharply this Monday due to fear of contagion in the banking sector.

The European markets began the day almost in balance after the announcement of exceptional measures but then fell: around 09:50 Paris fell 2.33%, Frankfurt 2.41%, after losing more than 3%, and London a 2.01%. Madrid lost for its part about 4%, the same as Milan.

In Asia, the Tokyo Stock Exchange lost 1.11%, but Shanghai gained 1.20% and Hong Kong 1.95%.

The Fed’s actions

So, the US authorities took measures over the weekend to try to curb distrust in the banking system and avoid massive deposit withdrawals that could further weaken it.

On Sunday, the Fed, the Treasury Department and the FDIC said they will act so that all customers can withdraw all their money from the SVB.

They also announced that Signature Bank, the 21st bank by business size in the country, has been intervened and that its clients will benefit from the same system as those of the SVB.

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) also pledged to lend the necessary funds to other banks that need them to meet their clients’ demands for withdrawal of funds.

President Biden asked Americans on Monday to have confidence in their banking system.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, also sent a message of tranquility this Monday to the Americans by stressing that the country’s banking system “is safe” and their deposits will be available “when they need them”, after the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

According to the president, the government will do everything possible so that savers recover their money and, in any case, “taxpayers will not be responsible for the losses.”

“The money will come from the fees that banks pay for deposit insurance,” he said.

“I’m going to ask Congress and banking regulators to tighten the rules for banks so that this type of bank failure is more unlikely to happen again,” he said in televised remarks from the White House.

The president of the United States is thus trying to strengthen confidence, the only bulwark against large-scale contagion after the bankruptcy of the SVB.

