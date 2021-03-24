Luis Buñuel immortalized it when he filmed ‘Tristana’ in 1970. Fernando Rey and Catherine Denueuve were leaving a building in the historic center of Toledo next to the ‘Mariano Zamorano’ sword factory. It was the name of the founder of this small company that was launched in the 50s of the last century, when the first tourists began to arrive en masse to Toledo looking for historical corners and cultural heritage. Mariano Zamorano captured this business opportunity the first time and set up a swords factory where they were made Roman, Arab and Renaissance weapons as an inheritance of Toledo’s sword fame for its steels tempered in the waters of the Tagus River for centuries.

The business worked well and was followed by others until the pandemic hit. Tourists they stopped traveling to Toledo and sales fell plummeting. Then the temporary employment regulation files followed, which also reached ‘Espadas Mariano Zamorano’. The founder, who had inherited the factory from his father, retired at the end of 2020 and sold the business to one of the employees, Santiago Encinas, eager to continue the sword tradition.

However, a new problem has been added to the crisis derived from the pandemic and the absence of tourists: the owner of the premises – a historic building that the nuns of the nearby convent of Santa Úrsula sold him – has not reached an agreement with the new owners of the swordsmith for renew the rental agreement and they must leave.

“Now we will only sell through our website although in the future we would like to reopen in a physical store”, explains Santiago Encinas. “We would like to reopen but we also need the aid of public institutions because the sword is part of the history of Toledo and we have been left out of the aid approved by the Government of Spain,” claims Encinas.

Funeral ashes



The agony of ‘Swords Mariano Zamorano’ is one more sample of the death of crafts settled for almost a century in the old town of Toledo. Weapons have come from this sword factory for series such as ‘Game of Thrones’ or ‘El Cid’, recently released on Amazon, although the most striking recent commission has been another: embedding the ashes of a deceased incinerated in the hilt of a sword. family locket mode.