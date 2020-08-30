Mario Draghi, the great architect of the European recovery after the eternal crisis of the past decade – the global first; sovereign debt later – reappeared on the scene last week after months behind the scenes. He did it in his hometown, with a powerful double message — young people first; the avalanche of public debt with which Europe and the world will emerge from this crisis must, yes or yes, be allocated to productive spending— and a quote from John Maynard Keynes that is not even painted these days: “When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do?”. The question has been answered, in record time, by governments and central banks around the world, who have adapted the script of possible options to extreme circumstances: a global pandemic, massive lockdowns, the biggest collapse of GDP in almost a century. If the Great Recession shook the tree of the economic academy, this crisis is on the way to modifying paradigms carved in stone for decades. The first match ball has been saved: the recession will be a horse, but the economic depression that many feared in the early stages of the pandemic can also be ruled out. At least for now.

There is still much more to the crisis than an epilogue: even with a rapid improvement in the health situation – it goes without saying that if the outbreaks continue, things will get worse: we just have to see the slowdown in spending with cards -, Most Western countries will not regain their GDP level until 2022 or 2023 at the earliest. The scars will be deep, but by now the film already leaves some lessons learned from previous episodes. Especially in Europe. “At the edge of the abyss, you make decisions that you never thought you were going to make”, underlines Xosé Carlos Arias, professor at the University of Vigo. “This is going to leave a long-term economic policy legacy: the paradigm is changing, and it is seriously changing. Everything that has worked and is working is the opposite of what Economic Policy professors have said to students for decades ”.

“A profound change is taking place in the economy, one of those that we only see once per generation. (…) The pandemic marks the beginning of a new era, ”editorialized the unsuspicious The Economist in one of its July issues. The turnaround is far-reaching: the crisis has stretched the limits of what is possible (or what until now was believed possible). In tax matters, with a European plan that if not mutualisation of debt is very similar; on the monetary side, with central banks in their most activist version to contain the financing costs of the States when they need it most. “The so-called limits were not. The world has learned that there are tools and that they work, ”says Ángel Talavera, from the Oxford Economics consultancy. “A Great Depression is being avoided: the economic policy response has been surprisingly good, well above expectations, and it has been clearly understood that the risk is to go short, not long.” It has been, complete Alicia García Herrero, from think tank Bruegel, “the fastest fiscal and monetary response ever. Several dogmas have been broken, and the idea that fiscal expansion may be less expensive than we thought thanks to monetary financing has helped test the limits.

After the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009, the Old Continent reacted late in monetary policy and badly in fiscal policy: always fearful of inflation – his mistake would soon be apparent – Jean-Claude Trichet raised the price of money in April and July 2011, when the southern sovereign debt crisis that put the euro on the ropes was already brewing. Draghi had to arrive to correct the mistake, months later, in a big way: with his now famous – and hackneyed, for repeated – “I will do everything I have to do to save the euro.” The Eurobanco waited until 2015 to launch a massive purchase of debt in the markets (the famous QE); by then, the Fed was already on the third program of that cut. Fiscally, the German and Dutch rule prevented anything that resembled a truly countercyclical policy: those years left “expansive austerity” and other similar oxymorons in the economic dictionary.

All that is, today, past water. Christine Lagarde took hours to reverse her initial blunder – “we are not here to reduce risk premiums” – at the dawn of confinement, and since then she has followed the footsteps of her predecessor to heart. Its firmness – more debt purchases, spilled liquidity – has had an effect: despite the double-digit collapse in GDP, Spain and Italy today pay for financing the same as before the virus. “This time both the fiscal and monetary authorities have soon realized that this is, indeed, a shock global, that moral hazard is not something that should be of concern and that they have to do whatever is necessary “, he values Ugo Panizza, of the Graduate Institute.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the president of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, took advantage of his intervention in Jackson Hole this week to relax his inflation objective – which is already, he came to say, a distant concern – and put employment a notch above in the double mandate of the Fed: a twist unimaginable only a decade ago, but one that in practice has been in place for years. Even some central banks in emerging countries, historically fearful – with reason – of hyperinflation, have this time thrown themselves into the large-scale debt purchase arena. One last sign that times have changed and some maxims no longer apply: few guardians of uncompromising orthodoxy have raised their voices.

But perhaps the great script twist has been in fiscal policy. With a Republican in the White House, the almost free money has made the United States a champion of Keynesianism by deeds: with a billionaire stimulus – with b – at the level of very few that has managed to sustain the disposable income of households during quarantine. The triple digit of debt over GDP is the new normal in the West. And Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the Monetary Fund – yes, of the IMF -, did not cut a hair in making it clear that there is a new wind and that austerity cures are a thing of the past. At least for now: the goal must be to get out of this crisis with minimal scars. “You won’t hear the IMF say this often: spend. But it is what we are saying to the governments: spend as much as you can, even if you keep the receipts, make sure that they account for how the money is used, “she said in June in these pages.

In Europe, the earthquake of the pandemic has also moved fiscal foundations that were believed to be fixed. The stability and growth pact was soon a dead letter. With the recovery fund, the Old Continent has crossed the Rubicon of joint ventures. It seems from another century that “there will be no mutualisation of debt while I live” in the mouth of Angela Merkel, today one of the sponsors and strongest defenders of the change in the roadmap. If in the past decade it was Germany who led the group of hawks, today it is the Netherlands – an important country, but of much less specific weight – that has tried to torpedo any advance. With limited success, for being soft: it has managed to cut the volume of subsidies, but it has not managed to torpedo it, as it intended. “This explosion of fiscal policy is justified, but not always the way the money is spent,” says French economist Charles Wyplosz. “When a government announces that it will increase its spending by billions of euros, all interest groups use their enormous influence to get their share of the pie. You have to focus on the quality of spending ”.

At the same time, and a bailout blow – you just have to see what happened to the largest European airlines – the balance point between the public and private spheres has moved. “We have learned that when the market system receives a strong blow, such as the coronavirus, it can implode and only an external force, such as the state, can stabilize it. This will affect our view of the balance of power between markets and governments ”, underlines Paul de Grauwe, from the London School of Economics.

A few dogmas have been blown up, also in the workplace: in the face of a USA subscribing to pure and simple creative destruction, most European countries, led by Denmark, have launched ambitious – and costly – maintenance programs of employment to avoid a breakdown of the nexus between workers and employees that makes things even worse in the medium term. Call yourselves ERTE, furloughs, kurzabeit or chômage partiel, the use of these instruments has prevented a dramatic increase in unemployment. “It couldn’t be done until it could be done,” says Talavera. “The speed with which countries have adapted to this type of policy is remarkable. There is no neutral policy, they all have their negative side, but the alternative of the market choosing the winners was worse ”. Germany and, to a lesser extent, Spain have already shown their willingness to extend these schemes, but the most tricky will come in a few months: when this artificial respirator has to be disconnected and the necessary transfer of workers between sectors to be avoided.

A transit of half a century

Western economists came out of the 1970s with a clear maxim: inflation was the biggest risk they faced, and practically the entire gear of economic policy was concentrated on mitigating it. “But the message that emerged from the global financial crisis and, even more so, from the current one, is that in very adverse contexts we need greater coordination between fiscal policy and monetary policy,” emphasizes Panizza. “This does not mean that everything is worth it, that there are no budgetary restrictions and that public spending can always be financed by printing money, as the defenders of modern monetary theory say. But yes, in the short term, monetary policy can create fiscal space by keeping financing costs low and offering support ”.

If central banks do not tremble, the risk of a financial crisis will not run wild. And, as former IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard recently recalled in EL PAÍS, “as long as interest remains manageable, crazy tax cuts or increases will not be required and we will be able to cope with the debt that we are going to have to assume from here to the end. of the crisis without having to do crazy things later ”. With zero interest rates – the Fed has just made it clear that they are going for a long time – and liquidity running wild, the waters will continue to decline more or less calm. The big question is what will happen next. Also the consequences of stretching the rope of economic policy beyond the limits that we believed were immovable. “Be careful with the uncritical acceptance of radically heterodox approaches, because the economy cannot move indefinitely on a debt bag,” Arias closes. “Now it should not be the priority, but in the medium term.”