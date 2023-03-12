The move seems natural, indeed almost obligatory: the season of mergers has begun among shipowners who transport containers. Like when there was the great crisis and freight rates – the value paid for transport on the ship – were at their lowest: companies either disappeared or were forced to unite. Now that the alliances between the giants are also collapsing – in the sector the divorce between MSC and Maersk has been greeted with particular uproar – the groups are moving on alternative routes to the commercial pacts.

The most explicit are the Japanese of One, the global powerhouse of container transport with a strong presence also in Genoa both in the port and in the executive offices led by Angelo Chiarlo. The magenta ships were born from the union of fleets between Nyk, Mol and K Line. In the development plans prepared by the Tokyo managers, there is ample room for a strategy “oriented towards growth through M&A (mergers and acquisitions)”, as stated in the document which targets the objectives for 2026. This means that further consolidation is expected of the sector and that One intends to buy or ally, not only commercially, with some other giant.

The move comes as no surprise to the market. Because for weeks analysts have been speculating on the possibility that the wedding season will restart between the large container transport companies and One is at the center of the rumors. A few days ago in the USA some experts had gone so far as to hypothesize a merger between the Japanese and the Germans of Hapag-Lloyd, but according to what The 19th century from the Hamburg headquarters, the line is not currently interested in mergers. “There are no plans in this sense,” explains the German giant. So for now Hapag-Lloyd slips away from the great risk of shipowners, after being brought up several times. The fact remains that One is on the other hand hunting for opportunities and a possible operation could allow the company to climb the current seventh position in the ranking of world shipowners.

MSC, new giant

Meanwhile, the group led by Gianluigi Aponte continues to order ships. The last entry is also a record. In fact, the “Msc Tessa”, which has just entered the fleet, is the largest container ship in the world with its 24,116 teu capacity. The value of this giant is about 600 million dollars. The ship is 400 meters long and uses a system to reduce hull friction which allows the reduction of total energy consumption, cutting total carbon emissions by about 4 percentage points. —