Berlin (dpa)

Former Ghana footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng and World Cup coach Otto Addo argue that persistent racist structures are the reason why there are so few black coaches in European football.

“Africans are good enough to play football,” Boateng told Der Spiegel magazine on Saturday. On the other hand, they are still not trusted to lead decades after the end of colonialism.

He added: «We in Europe love to celebrate that we are open, and the tolerance of our society. We have gender awareness. We respect women’s rights. Now we have women referees who officiate men’s soccer matches. This is good. But where are the black coaches who coach the white players?

Boateng welcomed the fact that the five African teams at the World Cup were being coached by coaches of African descent.

He said, “Teams need coaches who understand the players, their strengths and weaknesses, and their backgrounds and cultures, in order to play at the top.”

Addo, who ended his association with the Ghana national team after exiting the group stage because he had a contract with the German club Borussia Dortmund, told the magazine “11 Freundi”: “Black coaches are not very present” in European football, especially in England and France, where many live. People of immigrant background according to their history.

“We unconsciously live in racist structures,” Addo added, describing this as a major problem in society.

And he added, “Unfortunately, it is a fact that people with immigrant backgrounds have little opportunity to assume leadership positions everywhere, including in football.”

