Martín Palermo had surprised when he left his role as a TV panelist to take on Curicó Unido, a set unknown of Chile but was in qualifying positions for the Copa Libertadores when the Titan assumed. It seemed like a good option for the coach to reinsert himself into the soccer environment, but the end of the season on the other side of the Cordillera has him engulfed in a football crisis, with the group at risk of relegation and also with a strong questioning with the squad.

Since arriving in Chile, the Palermo team accumulates two wins, two draws and eight losses. Thus, he went from fighting for entry to international tournaments to avoiding a playoff so as not to descend in the average table. With two dates to play against complex rivals: Universidad de Chile and Unión La Calera, two high-profile teams.

But the crisis with Palermo at the head of the team too included controversy in the coach’s statements towards the players. “I do not feel that there is pride, that there is dignity among ourselves to defend the same colors and that on the court you see a rebel team. There are players who are not at the level, there are very low returns and you have to try to recover them; perhaps others are thinking about the future and obviously others perhaps are not committed to the team, to the institution, because they know that they will not continue, “the coach fired a few days ago. After that, his team lost again and the risk of falling to the second division became latent.

After receiving strong criticism for the team’s performance, and internal questioning by public statements about their players, the Argentine DT sought calm and focus on the two finals that remain in the season. Even so, there are those who question his continuity in the trans-Andean team once the two remaining dates are closed or – even – before a possible playoff for not relegation.

Palermo had left a good image in his previous time as DT in Chile, when he took charge of Unión Española. But since then his results as a coach have been on the decline. In Pachuca de México it lasted a year and after trying as a panelist on television, he had surprised by choosing to lead a club without tradition among the greats of Chile, but with aspirations of growth and -even- positioning himself in the career to be a coach of Boca sometime nearby. “I feel prepared to direct Boca,” he confessed a little over a month ago … At least for now, at Titan his adventure on the other side of the Cordillera is not going well.

JCH.

